Colorado target Shed Sarratt Jr. picks South Carolina over Buffs, others

Colorado target Shedrick Sarratt Jr. committed to his home state South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday evening only days after visiting Boulder.

Leading up to his commitment, the class of 2025 four-star offensive lineman was also considering the CU Buffs, North Carolina State Wolfpack, Florida State Seminoles, Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators. Colorado may have been a geographical outlier among Sarratt’s top six schools, but because he visited with CU offensive line coach Phil Loadholt and head coach Deion Sanders in Boulder earlier this month, some optimism was warranted.

Sarratt is a 6-foot-4, 300-pound prospect who represents South Carolina’s fourth class of 2025 four-star commit, according to 247Sports.

Fortunately for Coach Prime and his staff, the Buffs have a massive recruiting weekend set for June 21-23. Five-star quarterback Julian “JuJu” Lewis, four-star offensive lineman Chauncey Gooden, and 2025 CU commits Mantrez Walker and Corbin Laisure have all planned trips to Boulder.

