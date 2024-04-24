Colorado target Nikhai Hill-Green nearing transfer decision

Colorado football’s recent transfer portal acquisitions have all been impressive, but the Buffs remain in desperate need of linebackers. During a press conference last week, head coach Deion Sanders made that quite clear, stating that multiple linebackers are “gonna come in.”

Former Charlotte standout Nikhai Hill-Green could be the first. On3’s Pete Nakos reported Wednesday that the 49ers transfer is currently focusing his recruitment on four schools: Colorado, Arkansas, Louisville and Missouri. According to Nakos, Hill-Green plans on announcing his commitment to one of those four programs on Monday.

Hill-Green, who was briefly committed to UCF earlier this offseason, visited Boulder this past weekend and was left impressed.

“The experience with Coach Prime and his staff was a class act,” Hill-Green told BuffsBeat. “Everyone treats each other with respect, everyone cares a lot about the team being as good as possible and Boulder is a unique and special place.”

After spending the first two years of his college career at Michigan, Hill-Green totaled 73 tackles, nine TFLs and two sacks last season at Charlotte.

