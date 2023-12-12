Colorado target Mantrez Walker names top 12 schools

After backing off his commitment to Michigan in September, Mantrez Walker’s recruitment appears wide open as we near the new year.

On Tuesday, the class of 2025 four-star (Rivals) linebacker announced a top 12 of Colorado, Arkansas, Louisville, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Missouri, Penn State, Ole Miss, South Carolina, Tennessee and Stanford.

According to Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia Jr., Walker has unofficial visits to Louisville, Miami and Ole Miss scheduled within the next two months. Walker previously took an unofficial visit to Boulder in late September for Colorado’s home game against USC.

The 6-foot, 215-pound prospect recently wrapped his junior season at Buford High School, a Georgia powerhouse that Colorado has recruited heavily over the past few years. Walker had 54 total tackles and four TFLs this past fall, per MaxPreps.

Following the decommitments of quarterback Antwann Hill Jr., wide receiver Winston Watkins Jr. and running back Jamarice Wilder, Colorado head coach Deion Sanders is currently without any 2025 pledges.

