Colorado target D’antre Robinson reveals top 10, commitment date

Class of 2024 four-star DL D’antre Robinson gave a pair of massive updates on Monday regarding his recruitment.

One of several top prospects who visited Folsom Field for the Buffs’ spring game in April, Robinson announced a commitment date of July 21 and a top 10 of Colorado, Alabama, LSU, South Carolina, Ohio State, Georgia, Maryland, Texas, Texas A&M and Florida.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Florida prospect is nearing his senior season at Jones High School (Orlando) as the No. 41 ranked DL nationwide, per the 247Sports Composite.

Last season, Robinson racked up an impressive 89 total tackles, 18 TFLs and nine sacks in 11 games played. He also threw in a forced fumble for good measure. With production like that, July 21 could become a monumental day for Colorado head coach Deion Sanders’ 2024 class.

Back in January, Robinson was at CU for the program’s Elite Underclassmen Weekend and vlogged the trip on his YouTube channel, Fleezy Films.

