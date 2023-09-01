How Colorado’s talent level compares to other Pac-12 teams

At long last, the 2023 college football season is underway.

While the sport is changing at a rapid rate, the most talented teams in recent years remain on top entering this fall with Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State all in impressive condition once again.

There are, however, programs that recruited well this offseason and are on the rise, including Colorado under new head coach Deion Sanders. But will the Buffs’ improved talent translate to instant success? That question will be answered shortly as the 2023 season progresses.

Take a look at where Colorado’s 2023 talent ranks in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports’ updated team talent composite rankings:

Washington State — 573.28 points

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Four/five-stars: 0

This surprised me as Washington State is expected to be one of the stronger teams in the Pac-12 this season.

Oregon State — 653.16

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Four/five-stars: 8

This also surprised me. Many see Oregon State being a dark horse team to win the Pac-12.

Cal — 681.14

Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Four/five-stars: 16

While 16 is a respectable number, the Golden Bears are without a five-star player.

Arizona State — 681.32

(Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Four/five-stars: 13

No matter how well Arizona State’s top talent performs this year, the Sun Devils will not be playing in a bowl game this year.

Arizona — 687.01

(Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Four/five-stars: 15

The Wildcats’ rise is set to continue this season in Jedd Fisch’s second year.

Stanford — 710.28

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Four/five-stars: 15

The real talent for Stanford will be coming in next year. As of Thursday, head coach Troy Taylor owns the No. 22 ranked 2024 recruiting class (247Sports) in the nation, which includes six four-star commits.

Colorado — 711.87

(Courtesy of University of Colorado athletics)

Four/five-stars: 15

Washington transfer EDGE Sav’ell Smalls, Travis Hunter and Cormani McClain represent the three five-star players on Colorado’s 2023 roster.

The Buffs’ 711.87 points have them ranked No. 35 nationally.

Utah — 722.55

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Four/five-stars: 20

In search of its third straight Pac-12 title, Utah makes the most out of its talent every season.

Washington — 751.12

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Four/five-stars: 27

The Huskies, led by Heisman candidate Michael Penix Jr., are another favorite to win the Pac-12 title this season.

UCLA — 752.60

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Four/five-stars: 24

With one of the most talented rosters in the Pac-12, perhaps this won’t be a rebuilding year for UCLA.

Oregon — 874.74

Syndication: The Register Guard

Four/five-stars: 53

Oregon’s 874.74 points ranks No. 10 in the nation.

USC — 896.41

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Four/five-stars: 45

Despite having eight fewer four/five-stars, the Trojans have the most talented team in the Pac-12, according to 247Sports. Nationally, USC ranks No. 8.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire