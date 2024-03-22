Colorado still waiting on television deal for spring football game

During a press conference earlier this week, head coach Deion Sanders told the media that the Colorado Buffaloes are still waiting on a television rights deal for their 2024 spring football game on April 27.

ESPN, which went live from Folsom Field last April, will be prioritizing the NFL draft, but Fox (or Fox Sports 1) and the Pac-12 Network remain options. However, settling for the Pac-12 Network wouldn’t be ideal with Colorado returning to the Big 12 Conference this summer.

Here’s Coach Prime’s full quote from Wednesday:

“We’re still waiting on television. We know ESPN is dealing with the draft and we’re waiting on probably Fox and still Pac-12 (Network) to see what they’re going to do so we can announce this thing and get these tickets sold out. We’re going to sell out the spring game.”

Regardless of who broadcasts the game, Sanders expects to sell out Folsom Field for the second consecutive spring. Last year, 47.277 fans witnessed Colorado’s spring game and ESPN drew over half a million viewers.

Fellow Big 12 programs West Virginia, Baylor, Houston and Texas Tech will each have their 2024 spring game televised on ESPN+.

The Buffs held their first spring practice on Monday and will enjoy this upcoming week off for spring break.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire