Colorado State's Jay Norvell says he was trying to fire up team with remark on Deion Sanders

Colorado State head coach Jay Norvell is adding fuel to the fire.

The third-year coach of the Rams fired the first shots of the week ahead of his team's game against rival Colorado and head coach Deion Sanders by saying he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to "grown-ups" because that’s what his mother taught him, taking a dig at Coach Prime.

Since Norvell made the comments, Sanders and the Buffaloes have been vocal about how that has given the team extra motivation and questioning why people are trying to get the team fired up. It also has been the headline throughout sports media in the week leading up to the game as they questioned whether it was a good decision to publicly call out the revamped Colorado team.

When ESPN's Rece Davis was asked about the comments, he said he believed Norvell's apparent jab was meant to send a message to the Rams to get them fired up. Norvell responded to Davis' comments on social media, once again standing by his comments and saying Davis was the only person to understand what he said.

"With all the media involved with this game, not one reporter asked me about my comments. One guy got it. I wanted to send a message to our players and how we run our program," Norvell said.

The sunglasses and hat remarks will be a major storyline throughout Saturday, as Colorado will host Colorado State at 10 p.m. ET.

