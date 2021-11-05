Colorado State vs Wyoming prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

Colorado State vs Wyoming How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Jonah Field at War Memorial Stadium, Laramie, WY

How To Watch: 3:30

Record: Colorado State (3-5), Wyoming (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Colorado State vs Wyoming Game Preview

Why Colorado State Will Win

Colorado State has been so close to pulling off a huge season.

It battled hard over the last two weeks in losses to Utah State and Boise State, but two turnovers were a problem against the Aggies – they haven’t been an issue overall – and the D that didn’t allow over 350 yards since the opener against South Dakota State got hit with 430 against the Broncos.

Wyoming’s offense isn’t about to go off.

There’s no passing attack to worry about, and scoring points for this Cowboy team is like pulling teeth, but …

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Wyoming Will Win

Wyoming ran well against San Jose State.

It was a loss – the fourth in a row – but the ground game worked well, the offensive day overall was the best of the season, and it all came down to key stops and turnovers.

Wyoming has a crippling giveaway issue. The offense and team aren’t good enough to afford mistakes, and the 13 turnovers in the last five games have been disastrous.

Utah State doesn’t force takeaways.

It was able to come up with six over a mid-season two-game stretch, but that’s it. As long as Wyoming can play its style, slow things down, and now screw up, it should stay in this. But …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Wyoming is having a wee bit of an issue scoring.

The O hasn’t put up more than 21 in any of the last four games, but it’s not like Colorado State is lighting it up, either.

Story continues

It’s going to be a low scoring, tight game, but the Colorado State run defense that’s been solid all year will force the Cowboys to throw, and that’s when bad things will happen.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Colorado State vs Wyoming Prediction, Lines

Colorado State 20, Wyoming 14

Line: Colorado State -3.5, o/u: 40.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 2.5

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings