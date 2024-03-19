Colorado State vs Virginia picks, predictions: Who wins March Madness First Four game?

No. 16 seed Colorado State and No. 10 seed Virginia play Tuesday, March 19 in an NCAA Tournament First Four game in Dayton, Ohio.

The South Region game is scheduled for 6:10 p.m. PT and can be seen on truTV (stream with Sling TV).

Who will win the March Madness game and advance to the first round? The winner will play No. 7 seed Texas on Thursday.

Check out these NCAA Tournament First Four picks and predictions for the men's college basketball matchup.

Colorado State is a 1.5-point favorite in the game in March Madness odds provided by BetMGM Sportsbook. The Rams are -140 on the moneyline. The Cavaliers are +115. The over/under for the game is set at 119.5 points.

Thursday's March Madness picks, predictions: Michigan State vs Mississippi State | Duquesne vs BYU | Akron vs Creighton | Long Beach State vs Arizona | Morehead State vs. Illinois | Oregon vs South Carolina | Nevada vs Dayton | Oakland vs Kentucky | McNeese vs Gonzaga | South Dakota State vs Iowa State | Saint Peter's vs Tennessee | NC State vs Texas Tech | Samford vs Kansas | Drake vs Washington State

Friday's March Madness picks, predictions: Northwestern vs Florida Atlantic | Colgate vs Baylor | UAB vs San Diego State | Western Kentucky vs Marquette | Stetson vs UConn | New Mexico vs Clemson | Yale vs Auburn | Texas A&M vs Nebraska | Vermont vs Duke | Charleston vs Alabama | Longwood vs Houston | James Madison vs Wisconsin | TCU vs Utah State | Grand Canyon vs Saint Mary's

Sportsbook Wire: Colorado State 65, Virginia 61

Drew Phelps writes: "Colorado State is 1-6 ATS in their last 7, but when the line is this small, I’m more worried about its recent play. It has won 4 of its last 5 coming into this game. Virginia scares me in this tournament because it has so many problems scoring; it finished last in the ACC in points per game (63.6). We all remember when the No. 1 Cavaliers lost to No. 16 UMBC in the 1st round of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. Defense is great, but you need to score to win games, especially in a format like this one."

March Madness TV schedule: Television channels, streaming, how to watch NCAA Tournament

Coloradoan.com: Colorado State 66, Virginia 61

Kevin Lytle writes: "Expect a tight, close affair. The winner heads to Charlotte, North Carolina, to face No. 7 Texas in the first round on Thursday, March 21. CSU is battle tested and angry at the selection. That can go one of two ways, but a Stevens-led squad is likely to be locked in and ready to prove itself."

Picks and Parlays: Virginia 60, Colorado State 59

David Anicetti writes: "Virginia has had a tough season for their standards and was eliminated in the ACC tournament, while Colorado was eliminated in the Mountain West tournament but played well all season. but Colorado State will face the third toughest defense in the nation, as the Cavaliers are allowing an average of only 59.1 points per game and 40.0% (12th) shooting. Look for Virginia to score enough to win and move on but will fail to cover the number."

March Madness game odds: Point spreads, moneylines, over/unders for NCAA Tournament 2024

Fansided: Take Virginia with the points vs. Colorado State in NCAA Tournament

Reed Wallach writes: "Virginia's packline defense should be able to stymie the Colorado State offense that is intent on getting inside, ranking as a top 25 midrange offense and at the rim in terms of points per possession. However, with Beekman and future first round pick Ryan Dunn at center, the Cavaliers can make life difficult for the MWC team. On the other side, Virginia's offense will have trouble as well, but the team is comfortable getting to the midrange and finishing. UVA is 90th in midrange offense, per ShotQuality taking 31% of its shots from that area. That's notable against Colorado State, who allows the 12th highest rate of midrange two's and allow the 209th highest points per possession rate. In a game where points will be at a premium, I'll grab the points and take the Woos to cover."

ESPN: Virginia has a 60.3% chance to beat Colorado State

The site gives the Rams a 39.7% shot at defeating the Cavaliers in Tuesday's First Four March Madness NCAA Tournament game.

March Madness NCAA Tournament odds: Who is favored to win 2024 national championship?

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.

Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.

STREAM THE GAME: Watch Colorado State vs. Virginia live with Sling TV

BEST BETS: These are the best Arizona college basketball betting sites

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on X, formerly Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Colorado State vs Virginia March Madness First Four picks, predictions