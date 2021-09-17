Colorado State vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview
Colorado State vs Toledo prediction and game preview.
Colorado State vs Toledo Broadcast
Date: Saturday, September 18
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Glass Bowl, Toledo, OH
Network: ESPNU
Colorado State (0-2) vs Toledo (1-1) Game Preview
Why Colorado State Will Win
So what’s going right here?
It’s been a disastrous start for the Rams with home losses to South Dakota State and Vanderbilt to kick things off. There’s too much talent in place to struggle this much.
There’s supposed to be more of a pass rush that hasn’t shown up quite yet, and there’s far too much potential on offense to not bring more pop.
Former Boston College RB David Bailey was able to run well against Vanderbilt, but he needs the ball more. Trey McBride is one of the most dangerous receiving tight ends in college football, and again, there’s enough in place to start throwing.
The D wasn’t bad against the Vandy running game, but …
Why Will Toledo Win
Colorado State keeps stalling.
Penalties have been an absolute killer so far – 11 against Vanderbilt – and generating long drives was a struggle. Colorado State never seemed to have the ball, badly losing the time of possession battle.
Toledo had the ball for over 34 minutes against Notre Dame.
The Rockets have the guys to push for the MAC title, and they showed the upside in the near-miss 32-29 loss to the Irish. Carter Bradley and the passing game should work, and Bryant Koback is a dangerous back who’ll keep things moving.
What’s Going To Happen
Toledo will keep the misery going for the Rams.
This is a well-coached, experienced, tight team that should get over the 11 penalties it got hit for against Notre Dame while generating a balanced attack that owns the clock.
Colorado State will get off to a good start, but Toledo will be steadier for four quarters.
Colorado State vs Toledo Prediction, Line
Toledo 38, Colorado State 23
Line: Toledo -14.5, o/u: 58.5
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 2.5
