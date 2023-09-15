Colorado State vs Colorado: Game Preview, How to Watch, Odds, Predicition

[jwplayer tJPh0k22-sNi3MVSU]

Colorado State vs Colorado: Game Preview, Hot to Watch, Odds, Predicition

The Rams look to get back on track against a Pac-12 squad

Contact/Follow @J0shFr3d & @MWCwire

Can the Rams get out of the starting block?

WEEK 1: Colorado State Rams vs. Colorado Buffaloes

WHEN: Saturday, September 16th — 8:00 p.m. MST / 7:00 p.m. PST

WHERE: Folsom Field; Boulder, CO (50,183)

WEATHER: Clear Sky, high of 75 degrees

TV: ESPN

STREAMING: Fans can sign up to receive a free one-week trial of Fubo, which includes ESPN, by following this link.

RADIO: K99-FM 99.1 / ESPN 1600 AM (Colorado)

SERIES RECORD: This will be the 92nd matchup between these two schools. Colorado leads 67-22-2 in the series.

LAST MEETING: Colorado won 52-31 in Denver in 2019.

WEBSITES: CSURams.com, the official Colorado State athletics website | CUBuffs.com, the official Colorado athletics website

GAME NOTES (PDF): Colorado State | Colorado

ODDS: Colorado -24

OVER/UNDER: 61

SP+ PROJECTION: Colorado by 20.6

FEI PROJECTION: Colorado by 13

PARKER FLEMING PROJECTION: Colorado 88.57% win probability (38.03 to 19.97)

The Rocky Mountain Showdown returns to campus for the first time since 2009. Head Coach Jay Norvell leads the Rams into Boulder to face Deion Sanders and the Buffaloes. The Rams have a chance to shock the world.

Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter are the stars for the Buffaloes. Sanders has been impressive against FBS competition after transferring from FCS Jackson State. Hunter has played both ways and has averaged close to 120 plays a game.

A great start to 𝗥𝗶𝘃𝗮𝗹𝗿𝘆 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸! 💚 After a 3 year hiatus, we’re proud to host the return of @SpecOlympicsCO 🐏 vs. 🦬 Unified Football Game❗️ pic.twitter.com/WS5vmlkuBV — Colorado State Rams 🐏 (@CSURams) September 13, 2023

Now onto some keys to victory for the Rams.

Three Keys to a colorado state victory

1. Let It Go!

Norvell took responsibility for the poor offensive play calling in his Monday press conference. The Rams were throwing short in the first half against Washington State. They didn’t attempt a throw over 20 yards until near the end of the third quarter.

In his coach’s show with Brian Roth, Norvell said he was tired of holding back. He wanted the OL and QB to click before opening the playbook up. No more. The Rams are going to have to keep up if they want to survive. and against CU, when no one expects anything from you, it’s the perfect time to do so to prepare for the rest of the season.

2. Give BFN time to throw.

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was given the reigns this week. After Clay Millen struggled against Washington State, Norvell named Fowler-Nicolosi the starting quarterback against Colorado. BFN came in after Millen was banged up and put up 210 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception against the Cougars.

Fowler-Nicolosi started a game last year, but was running for his life a lot of the game. Now he has a more solid line in front of him and everyone believing in him. The OL has to give him time to settle in and analyze everything in front of him.

3. Keep everything in front of the defense.

The Colorado offense is nothing to scoff at. Yes, they’ve played some bad defenses the first two weeks, but Sean Lewis runs a clean ship on offense and has Shedeur Sanders at almost 1,000 yards through the air after two games. The offense comes at you fast and from all different directions.

If the Rams want to keep themselves in the game, everything has to stay in front of them. They struggled with that against Washington State. Missed assignments and slipping in coverage cost them a few touchdowns. That can’t happen against CU.

what will happen

Look, we all know CU is going to win this game. But it’s a rivalry game and anything can happen. CSU is going to keep it close. They’re going to poke and prod and see where they can steal a play or two here and there. The Rams will probably cover as well, but the Buffs will take it in the end.

Final Score: Colorado 42, Colorado State 31

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire