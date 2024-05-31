Colorado State University makes interim athletics director John Weber permanent

Fort Collins, Colo. (KDVR) — Colorado State University has appointed John Weber as Director of Athletics.

Weber will be the Rams’ 21st Athletic Director, following his four months as Interim Athletics Director.

“I look forward to working with a well-respected, accomplished and successful group of professionals who love CSU,” said Weber. “This group will be instrumental in identifying innovative ways to more actively engage and support our student-athletes, coaches and department as we commit to our championship future!”

As Interim Athletic Director, Weber helped secure a contract extension for men’s basketball coach Niko Medved through 2029. An alum of Colorado State, Weber’s post-graduate accomplishments and work on behalf of the University have included serving as the chairperson for the College of Business’s Global Leadership Council and the Executive Director of the Green and Gold Guard collective.

Weber replaced Joe Parker in February. Parker is now the University of Iowa Deputy Athletics Director.

