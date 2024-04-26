Colorado State University football player sentenced to work release, probation for assault

The Colorado State University football player found guilty of assaulting another student last year has been sentenced to work release and probation.

In February, a jury found Avery Morrow, 22, guilty of third-degree assault, a Class 1 misdemeanor, for assaulting another CSU student who hit Morrow's parked car as he by it on his longboard near the Stadium Apartments by Canvas Stadium on Jan. 17, 2023 — the first day of classes that semester.

Morrow had initially been arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor assault. Shortly after his arrest, prosecutors elevated the charge to second-degree assault, a Class 4 felony, due to the severity of the victim's injury. His trial was on the felony assault charge, but the jury found him guilty of the lesser misdemeanor assault charge instead.

Morrow was sentenced last week to 60 days in jail and four years of supervised probation. The judge ordered Morrow serve his jail sentence through the work release program, according to the district attorney's office.

Prosecutors argued during February's trial that Morrow chased after the victim on his longboard, knocked him down and punched him several times after the victim touched or hit Morrow's car as he passed it.

The victim testified during the trial that he was riding his longboard home from class when he noticed Morrow's car was illegally parked in the alley he usually rides through. Frustrated with where the car was parked, the victim said he made some gestures — including throwing his hands in the air and giving the driver a thumbs up — as he rode behind the car to get around it. He said he touched the car with his hand — which another witness described as making a loud "bang" sound — and that's when Morrow got out of his car, chased him down and punched him several times.

The prosecution argued the victim experienced ongoing medical issues from this assault, but Morrow's attorney argued that there was no evidence presented to suggest that.

As part of his sentence, Morrow was ordered to complete 200 hours of community service and pay about $7,000 in restitution and fees, according to online court records.

"We are aware of the legal process involving Avery Morrow. His status on the roster is unchanged," CSU spokesperson Kyle Neaves said in a statement provided to the Coloradoan.

Morrow, a running back, participated in CSU football's spring practices, including last Saturday's spring game, which was played after Morrow's sentencing.

Morrow was suspended from the team upon his arrest in January 2023, and that suspension continued through spring practices that year. He returned to the team in August 2023 following the "completion of university requirements through the student conduct process," according to a previous statement from the university.

Coloradoan sports reporter Kevin Lytle contributed to this report.

