Colorado State tight end Trey McBride and the case for TE1

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mark Schofield
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

With the NFL draft season looming, more and more college players are receiving invitations to the post-season bowl games, such as the Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. These showcase events give players a chance to show NFL decision makers what they can do at the next level.

One of the more recent invitations from the Senior Bowl staff has been given to Colorado State tight end Trey McBride. McBride, who has caught 74 passes for 838 yards and a touchdown this year, and will be heading to Mobile for the event:

So this is a good time to take a look at McBride’s game. We’ll study six plays, from his game against Iowa and his game against New Mexico, and talk about his route-running, his athleticism, and more:

Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio recently said this of his tight end:

Perhaps there is that case to be made.

Recommended Stories