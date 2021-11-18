Colorado State tight end Trey McBride and the case for TE1

With the NFL draft season looming, more and more college players are receiving invitations to the post-season bowl games, such as the Shrine Game and the Senior Bowl. These showcase events give players a chance to show NFL decision makers what they can do at the next level.

One of the more recent invitations from the Senior Bowl staff has been given to Colorado State tight end Trey McBride. McBride, who has caught 74 passes for 838 yards and a touchdown this year, and will be heading to Mobile for the event:

So this is a good time to take a look at McBride’s game. We’ll study six plays, from his game against Iowa and his game against New Mexico, and talk about his route-running, his athleticism, and more:

Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio recently said this of his tight end:

Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio on TE Trey McBride: “Trey is the best tight end in football right now, that’s a fact. No disrespect towards anyone, I’m sure there are some really good ones. I’ve seen a lot of them in my day – Trey is the best guy I’ve ever seen.” — Emily Van Buskirk (@Emilnem) November 15, 2021

Perhaps there is that case to be made.