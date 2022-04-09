Colorado State TE Trey McBride visits Jaguars

The Jacksonville Jaguars hosted Colorado State tight end, Trey McBride, along with Alabama linebacker Christian Harris and offensive tackle Evan Neal this weekend, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Jacksonville is set at tight end for the 2022 season after signing former New York Giant Evan Engram and receiving Dan Arnold from the Carolina Panthers when the Jags traded C.J. Henderson last season. But they are still looking for a more permanent solution.

McBride is regarded as one of the top tight ends in this year’s class and should be a Day 2 pick, though some think he could sneak into Round 1. With the Rams last season, he caught 90 passes for 1,121 yards and one touchdown, averaging 12.5 yards per catch. Because of his monster season, he took home the 2021 John Mackey Award given to the nation’s best tight end. He was also an unanimous All-American.

He is a solid athlete and a good route runner but won’t burn anyone with his speed or break a bunch of tackles after the catch. He’s a willing blocker despite his lack of play strength and length.

The Jaguars should pass on taking McBride if it requires one of their top-2 picks because they have much more pressing needs they need to address in the second and third rounds. However, Jacksonville has been known to make a few head-scratching selections in previous drafts.