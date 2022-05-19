Colorado State Rams Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

Colorado State Rams Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

Colorado State Rams Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule

Cam’Ron Carter, LB Sr.

A good part of the defense for the last four years, he’s one of the few holdovers from last year’s team who might play a major role.

Transfers are coming in but the bucket, but the 6-1, 225 leading tackler – 100 last year, 227 for his career with 8.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss with two picks – will be the one the D works around.

Dequan Jackson, LB Sr.

6-1, 225. 222 career tackles, 4.5 sacks, 21 TFL, 4 fumble recoveries in 35 games

Tory Horton, WR Jr.

6-2, 180. 72 catches for 995 yards (13.8 ypc), 10 TD in two years at Nevada

Jacob Gardner, OT, Jr.

6-4, 300. Former Nevada all-star and two-time All-Mountain West performer will step in and start at – most likely – left tackle.

Gray Davis, OG Sr.

6-4, 285. All-star former Nevada guard who saw time over the last four years and should be a key part of the Ram linear one guard spot.

Melquan Stovall, WR, Sr.

5-8, 190. 108 catches for 1,064 yards (9.9 ypc), 1 TD in three years at Nevada

Cayden Camper, PK Sr.

6-3, 215. 32-of-45 field goals (71%), 45-of-45 extra points in two seasons

Clay Millen, QB, RFr.

6-3, 200. Former Nevada backup completed 1 of 2 passes last year

Mohamed Kamara, DE Sr.

6-1, 240. 79 tackles, 8 sacks, 12.5 TFL 1 broken up pass, 1 forced fumble in 22 games

Tywan Francis, S, Sr.

5-11, 200. 144 tackles, 1 sack, 2.5 TFL, 8 broken up passes in 31 games

Colorado State Rams Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown | Keys To The Season

Season Prediction, What Will Happen | Schedule



