Colorado State QB Collin Hill tears left ACL for third time

Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill has suffered a third torn left ACL. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Colorado State quarterback Collin Hill is dealing with a torn ACL in his left knee. Again.

It’s the third time that Hill has torn the ACL in his left knee. The latest tear came in the third quarter of the Rams’ 55-34 loss to Arkansas on Saturday when Hill got hit in the knee area by Arkansas defensive back Joe Foucha. The hit was flagged for roughing the passer. Hill, as you can imagine, will miss the rest of the 2019 season.

“It’ll be a while before he has surgery,” Colorado State coach Mike Bobo said at his press conferece Tuesday. “We gotta let the swelling go down and talk out the process of how we’re gonna fix his knee for this time.”

Hill returned to open the 2019 season as Colorado State’s starter after tearing his ACL playing basketball in March ahead of Colorado State’s spring practices. His first ACL tear in that knee came in 2016.

Hill, a senior, had been playing well before this third ACL tear too. He’ll finish the 2019 season 69-of-102 passing for 840 yards and eight touchdowns to just two interceptions. He split time in 2018 with K.J. Carta-Samuels as CSU went 3-9.

