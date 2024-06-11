Colorado State point guard Isaiah Stevens named his most NBA-ready traits

Isaiah Stevens established himself as one of the top point guards in the country at Colorado State, and the 23-year-old believes he is ready to contribute at the next level.

Stevens was named to the All-Mountain West first team after averaging 16 points, 6.8 assists, 3.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals on 44% shooting from 3-point range. He ranked fifth in the country in total assists (245) and 11th in assist percentage (38.5).

The 6-foot standout was a five-time all-conference selection and left as the all-time leader in career points (2,350) and assists (863) in program history. He left as the only player in conference history to be recognized five times on an all-conference team.

After recently working out with the Golden State Warriors, Stevens named the qualities of his game that he believes can translate immediately to the NBA.

I think the main thing right now that is NBA-ready is just my playmaking, organization (and) command on the floor as a point guard. (I’m) also able to step out and knock down the 3-ball at a high clip and be somebody that is trustworthy behind the arc. The main thing I’m going to continue to try to work on is navigating NBA offenses from a defensive standpoint. There are a ton of ball screens (and) quick-hitters, so just be ready at the point of attack to go out there and be disruptive.

Stevens was invited to the G League Elite Camp last month, averaging 3.5 points, four assists and 2.5 rebounds in two scrimmage games. He also had a strong showing in the strength and agility testing, registering a 35-inch max vertical jump.

He projects to be a player who can step in and provide on-court leadership as the floor general. He is also considered one of the top marksmen in the draft this year after converting 40.2% from 3-point range in 153 games with the Rams.

Stevens has also worked out with the Denver Nuggets, LA Clippers, Minnesota Timberwolves and Sacramento Kings. He will have additional visits ahead of the draft on June 26-27 and is looking to showcase himself at a high level in those sessions.

“Just go out there and be yourself,” Stevens said. “For me, that is a leader, communicator, team-first guy with the ball in my hands who can also make plays off the ball and let others shine, as well. I can always count on bringing energy and effort everywhere I go.”

