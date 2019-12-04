Colorado State parts ways with head coach Mike Bobo after 5 seasons

Colorado State head coach Mike Bobo in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Fort Collins, Colo. Colorado State won 37-17. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Colorado State is the latest FBS program looking for a head coach.

The school announced Wednesday that it and Mike Bobo “mutually agreed to a separation arrangement.” Bobo spent five seasons in Fort Collins, accumulating a 28-35 record.

"I would like to thank Mike Bobo for his professionalism, commitment and efforts in leading our football program for the past five seasons," CSU athletic director Joe Parker said. "He has devoted an innumerable amount of energy to moving Colorado State football forward and fulfilled his promises to developing our student-athletes in every dimension.

“Mike is an incredible mentor and truly cares about the holistic growth of young people through the sport of football. I'm grateful for Mike's contributions to our program and have a deep respect for his personal integrity. We wish Mike well in all his future endeavors. He will always be a Stalwart Ram."

The Rams went 7-6 in Bobo’s first three seasons running the program before falling to 3-9 in 2018 and 4-8 in 2019. CSU went 0-3 in bowl games under Bobo and never finished better than third in the Mountain West’s Mountain division during his tenure.

"Unfortunately, the results the last couple of seasons have not been what we wanted. I can assure you this was not a reflection of the commitment and hard work that we all put into the program the last five years,” Bobo said. “Our players and coaches never quit and fought through the final whistle against Boise State. I am so proud of this entire team and staff for their incredible resolve."

Before Bobo arrived at CSU, he spent 14 seasons as an assistant at Georgia, where he played quarterback from 1993-1997. Bobo first served as quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator, a role he held from 2007 until his departure after the 2014 season.

With Bobo out of the picture, one of the more attractive Group of Five jobs is now open. CSU, which opened a new, on-campus stadium in 2017, joins UNLV and New Mexico as open positions in the Mountain West.

