Colorado State men's basketball player Javonte Johnson enters transfer portal

Colorado State's Javonte Johnson(13) tries to get around the defense during a game against University of New Mexico at Moby Arena in Fort Collins on Jan. 2.

Javonte Johnson is leaving the Colorado State men's basketball team after one year as a Ram.

Johnson joined CSU from Mountain West foe New Mexico ahead of the 2023-24 season but saw little action during the Rams' run to the NCAA Tournament. He entered the transfer portal Monday, as first reported by Verbal Commits.

The 6-foot-6 wing from Colorado Springs has one season of eligibility remaining.

Johnson had 65 career starts at New Mexico over three seasons. He averaged 5.1 points and 3 rebounds per game as a Lobo over three seasons

He never consistently cracked CSU's rotation this season, appearing in 19 games, averaging 6.3 minutes per contest and didn't appear in any of the last 10 games of the season. Johnson averaged 1.9 points and hit 38% of his 3-pointers in his appearances at CSU.

There's currently no enforced NCAA limit on number of times a player can transfer, so Johnson can play next season. He's the third Ram to enter the portal, following Tavi Jackson and Jack Payne.

With four signed incoming freshmen and currently five remaining scholarship players, the Rams right now would have four open scholarships to work with in the transfer portal.

