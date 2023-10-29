Colorado State hit with unsportsmanlike penalty when fans throw snowballs

The Air Force Academy improved to 8-0 with a 30-13 victory over Colorado State in Mountain West action on Saturday.

The Rams fans had reason to be upset. However, their behavior before Colorado State saw Air Force outscore them 17-0 in the second half proved costly.

The weather in Fort Collins was nasty, as in snow and wind.

Colorado State had been warned in the first half about fan misconduct.

They didn’t listen and after the break threw snowballs on the field, probably at Air Force players.

There was a flag for unsportsmanlike conduct.

The Colorado State fans got caught for throwing snowballs 😂 pic.twitter.com/kteZTtNKvK — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) October 29, 2023

