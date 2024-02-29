Colorado State football's 2024 Mountain West schedule announced
Start planning your fall.
The Mountain West released the 2024 football schedule Thursday.
A few key notes for Colorado State: The Rams never play back-to-back road games and play five home games before the end of October. CSU has seven home games in total.
The Rams play at Oregon State on Oct. 5 as part of a Mountain West scheduling agreement with Oregon State and Washington State. It doesn't count as a league game.
The first official MW game for CSU will be Oct. 12 against San Jose State.
Dates can still be shuffled (a Saturday game moved to a Friday, for example) when TV selections are made. Those selections and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.
2024 Colorado State football schedule
Aug. 31: At Texas
Sept. 7: Vs. Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium (Ag Day)
Sept. 14: Vs. Colorado at Canvas Stadium (green out)
Sept. 21: Vs. UTEP at Canvas Stadium ("state pride" day)
Sept. 28: Bye
Oct. 5: At Oregon State
Oct. 12: Vs. San Jose State at Canvas Stadium
Oct. 19: At Air Force
Oct. 26: Vs. New Mexico at Canvas Stadium (homecoming)
Nov. 2: At Nevada
Nov. 9: Bye
Nov. 16: Vs. Wyoming at Canvas Stadium
Nov. 23: At Fresno State
Nov. 30: Vs. Utah State at Canvas Stadium (senior day)
CSU opens spring practices March 19. The spring game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Canvas Stadium.
