Colorado State football's 2024 Mountain West schedule announced

The Colorado State football team will play seven home games during the 2024 season.

Start planning your fall.

The Mountain West released the 2024 football schedule Thursday.

A few key notes for Colorado State: The Rams never play back-to-back road games and play five home games before the end of October. CSU has seven home games in total.

The Rams play at Oregon State on Oct. 5 as part of a Mountain West scheduling agreement with Oregon State and Washington State. It doesn't count as a league game.

The first official MW game for CSU will be Oct. 12 against San Jose State.

Dates can still be shuffled (a Saturday game moved to a Friday, for example) when TV selections are made. Those selections and kickoff times will be announced at a later date.

2024 Colorado State football schedule

Aug. 31: At Texas

Sept. 7: Vs. Northern Colorado at Canvas Stadium (Ag Day)

Sept. 14: Vs. Colorado at Canvas Stadium (green out)

Sept. 21: Vs. UTEP at Canvas Stadium ("state pride" day)

Sept. 28: Bye

Oct. 5: At Oregon State

Oct. 12: Vs. San Jose State at Canvas Stadium

Oct. 19: At Air Force

Oct. 26: Vs. New Mexico at Canvas Stadium (homecoming)

Nov. 2: At Nevada

Nov. 9: Bye

Nov. 16: Vs. Wyoming at Canvas Stadium

Nov. 23: At Fresno State

Nov. 30: Vs. Utah State at Canvas Stadium (senior day)

CSU opens spring practices March 19. The spring game will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at Canvas Stadium.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Dates for Colorado State football's 2024 Mountain West games announced