Colorado State football transfer portal tracker following 2023 season

The transfer portal and NIL era means every college football offseason is busy.

The transfer portal for FBS college football players is now open.

This portal window is Dec. 4, 2023 to Jan. 2, 2024, for players to enter their name. Players do not have to commit or sign with new schools during that period, though. There is another portal window in the spring.

Here is a look at the players leaving the CSU football program and those who will join via transfer.

This list will be updated through the offseason as players leave and join the Rams.

CSU players entering transfer portal

TJ CRANDALL

Position: Cornerback

Notable: The 6-foot-1, 185-pound DB from Sammamish, Washington, started five games and played in 10 in 2023 as a true freshman, recording 19 tackles, an interception and three passes defended. He was a three-star recruit out of high school who chose the Rams over Arizona State and Army, among others. Crandall has three seasons of eligibility remaining and can play right away next season via the one-time transfer rule.

JACKSON STRATTON

Position: Quarterback

Notable: The 6-foot-5 Stratton appeared in four games and threw 17 passes as a true freshman in 2022 with the Rams. He didn't see the field in 2023. A three-star recruit out of high school, he chose the Rams over Washington and Florida International, among others. He has three seasons of eligibility remaining and can play right away next season via the one-time transfer rule.

Players transferring to CSU

With the portal just opening, there are no transfers in, yet. Stay tuned, as this will change soon.

Coaching changes

This is also the time of year when coaching staff shuffling goes on. CSU kept the same staff Year 1 to Year 2 of the Jay Norvell era, a rarity for a Group of 5 these days. It won't be the same in Year 3. Changes will be updated here.

BUDDHA WILLIAMS

Position: Defensive line coach

Notable: FootballScoop first reported on Dec. 3 and it's been confirmed that Williams will take the defensive ends job at Indiana. His Twitter bio reflected the move by the evening of Dec. 3. He joined the Rams for the 2021 season leaving North Dakota State. He was key in Mohamed Kamara winning the Mountain West defensive Player of the Year award as well as development of young players like Nuer Gatkuoth and Marshon Oxley.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football transfer portal tracker following 2023 season