Colorado State football player Dallin Holker racking up All-American honors

Dallin Holker is racking up the All-American awards this postseason.

The Colorado State football tight end was named to two more All-American teams Monday, being honored by the Associated Press and Football Writers Association of America (FWAA). He was named second-team on each.

He was a runner-up for the Mackey Award as the top tight end in FBS following a superb 2023 season, his first as a Ram.

The 6-foot-4 Holker had 64 receptions and 767 receiving yards, which is the most by any tight end during the 2023 season. He tied CSU's record for receiving touchdowns by a tight end in a season with six. He also rushed for a touchdown.

Holker has a year of eligibility remaining if he chooses to return to CSU, but he's also an NFL draft candidate. A decision on his plans for next season is expected to be announced soon.

Two more All-American teams (AFCA and Sporting News) will be announced this week.

Thus far Holker has been named second-team All-American by:

FWAA

USA Today

Associated Press

Walter Camp

Sports Illustrated

CSU defensive lineman Mohamed Kamara was named second-team All-American by FWAA as well. Kamara was named the Mountain West's Defensive Player of the Year after recording 13 sacks in 2023.

Defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth was named a freshman All-American by The Athletic.

