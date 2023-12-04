Colorado State Football: Mohamed Kamara Is MWwire’s 2023 Defensive Player Of The Year

The Rams defensive end remained dominant this season and was a near-unanimous pick as Mountain West football’s top defender.

A quarterback’s worst nightmare.

Colorado State football showed signs of progress in their second season under head coach Jay Norvell, but few players propelled the Rams back in the right direction like veteran defensive end Mohamed Kamara, who dominated as a fifth-year senior in 2023 and earned our honor as the Mountain West’s premier defensive standout.

After racking up 16 tackles for loss in 2022, Kamara raised his game this fall and had few equals anywhere in the country in terms of disrupting offensive backfields. He led the Mountain West with 17 TFLs and 13 sacks and, according to Pro Football Focus, 35 quarterback hurries.

Now that his collegiate career is in the books, there’s little doubt Kamara will go down in program history as a CSU great because he finished second with 30.5 career sacks and third with 45.5 career tackles for loss.

Also received votes: Jay’Vion Cole, CB, San Jose State; Wyatt Ekeler, S, Wyoming; Easton Gibbs, LB, Wyoming; Ahmed Hassanein, DE, Boise State; Emany Johnson, S, Nevada; Ike Larsen, S, Utah State; Bo Richter, LB, Air Force; MJ Tafisi, LB, Utah State; Trey Taylor, S, Air Force; Jackson Woodard, LB, UNLV

