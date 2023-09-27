Colorado State football may be without top two running backs vs. Utah Tech

The Colorado State football team may be turning to inexperienced running backs this week to carry the load against visiting Utah Tech.

CSU exclusively used top-two backs Avery Morrow and Kobe Johnson to carry the ball (excluding QB scrambles) until they were injured in the third game of the season.

Then both were injured in a short timespan during last week's win at Middle Tennessee.

CSU coach Jay Norvell said Wednesday that Morrow has an MCL injury and will be out a "couple weeks." Johnson has a back injury and is considered "day-to-day," with his status for this weekend uncertain.

If Johnson doesn't go or is in uniform only in case he's needed in an emergency, the carries likely fall to a group of younger backs.

Vann Schield took the RB spot after Morrow and Johnson were hurt last week.

Schield is a 5-foot-11, 215-pound redshirt sophomore from Rock Canyon in Highlands Ranch.

The walk-on was the lead back in spring ball as CSU was limited in the running back room due to injury, suspension and newcomers not yet on campus.

His six carries (for 12 yards) were his first carries at CSU after spending his true freshman season at CSU-Pueblo. He also had a 12-yard reception.

"Vann did a really nice job coming in for them. We’ve got some good young guys and they’re going to have to be ready to play," Norvell said. "Damian Henderson, KJ Edwards — we’ve got some good backs who are going to have to be prepared and ready to play."

Behind Schield would likely be true freshman Henderson and junior college transfer Edwards. Henderson is a four-star and ESPN 300 recruit from California. While they have been in uniform, neither Edwards nor Henderson have appeared in a game for CSU this season.

The Rams have yet to get the run game going this season. Morrow has 36 carries for 100 yards (2.8 per carry) and Johnson has 27 for 72 yards (2.7 per carry).

A matchup against a Utah Tech team that struggles to stop the ball (50 points allowed per game) may not only provide an opportunity to rest the injured backs, but also to find footing on the ground.

CSU hosts Utah Tech at 5 p.m. Saturday for Ag Day.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football may be without top 2 running backs vs. Utah Tech