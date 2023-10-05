Colorado State football mailbag: Mountain West contenders? Depth chart changes?

The Mountain West slate is finally here.

The Colorado State football team is the last squad to begin conference play in the Mountain West and the Rams do so coming off back-to-back wins.

CSU travels to play at Utah State this week before hosting Boise State on homecoming next week.

There's plenty to discuss in this week's mailbag with questions from readers!

Can you give us your nonconference superlatives? Best offensive player, best defensive player, most surprising performance, best response to an interview question, and most likely player to break out in conference play. (@aarongharris)

Best CSU offensive player: Tory Horton. Dallin Holker runner-up.

Best defensive player: Mohamed Kamara.

Most surprising performance: Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi. Knew he had talent, but he has helped transform the offense in a much quicker way than I would have imagined.

Best interview response: Oh man, Kamara has some absolutely amazing one-liners (not always fit to print, but always hilarious). As does Paddy Turner, so I’ll go with one from Turner about the love he’s found for food in America:

“Oh, mate, Raising Canes. If I drive past Raising Canes, I cannot physically drive past it without stopping.”

Most likely MW breakout: A bit of a risky pick due to injury, but I’m going to go Kobe Johnson. He has big-play ability and CSU’s run game will improve. I think he’ll have some big days.

Which four conference games are the most important for CSU to win? (@aarongharris)

Most important both to win the league and boost fan energy, here's my top four in order:

Wyoming

Boise State

Air Force

San Diego State

Too early to talk about who will redshirt and who might get the redshirt pulled? (@PGclayshooter57)

It is a bit too early, but we can take a look. While older players can redshirt, I’ll confine this discussion to true freshmen. As a reminder, players can appear in four games and still redshirt.

It will be easier to begin with those who will not redshirt:

DB Jaylen Gardner. Already at four games and Jay Norvell says he’s earning more playing time.

DB TJ Crandall. Four games played and might be taking over a starting spot.

LB Buom Jock. I expect his role to continue to grow.

DE Kennedy McDowell. Another who will continue to get live reps.

A couple guys who are on the fringes of the rotation are RB Damian Henderson and receivers Caleb Goodie and Jamari Person.

I could still see redshirting Henderson if Avery Morrow and Johnson get healthy. Goodie and Person might be pushing themselves into the rotation though.

The other freshmen are probably on the redshirt path, barring injuries leading to them needing to play more.

What happens with Clay, will he stay or hit the portal? (@thesandlotsfor1)

I know Jackson Brousseau came in second at QB against Utah Tech, but I feel that was more a chance to get his feet wet than a change at No. 2.

Clay Millen still runs as the backup in practice. He’s in a tricky spot. He’s already used his one-time transfer and would need a waiver (or to graduate) to transfer again and play right away without burning a year sitting. He has also already redshirted, so he can’t use that option.

Things change quickly and CSU may need him again, but if Fowler-Nicolosi continues as is it’s hard to see Millen returning next season despite his limited options.

How has the depth chart changed over the last 4 weeks? Last year after the 4th game we had a large contingent of transfers leave, anyone departing the program this week? (@CSURamT)

I’m not going to count the running back changes because those have been injury based. The biggest depth chart shift is occurring in the secondary right now.

Crandall started at cornerback last week. It will be fascinating to see if he does again this week as well (I think yes). Jaylen Gardner is getting more and more time as well. The secondary is under pressure to improve. Otherwise not much change to the depth chart.

And it’s a huge shift from Game 4 a year ago in the transfer world. The Rams were disjointed, starters were leaving as the program culture shift took place. Not the case this year as the roster is now mostly built with Jay Norvell's players. So far I don’t know of any departures and if there were to be any, it would be from reserves who aren’t playing much (or at all).

Air Force appears to be the cream of the MW. With games left against Boise, AF, and WYO, is it realistic to think CSU can compete for the title? What bowl game are you projecting them to make? (@RoryRoth)

I’ll publish my “Mountain West tiers” this week, but I think Air Force and Fresno State are tops. I don’t think CSU is at the level to compete for the title yet, although having the best offensive and defensive player in the league (as I think CSU does) helps make it not a completely wild idea.

Guessing bowl projections in early October is very tricky, but I do think Rams will make a bowl and I’m going to guess it’s either the New Mexico or Frisco.

Is that sumo guy ever gonna get on the field? (@80sWith)

The sumo guy is defensive lineman Hidetora Hanada, who hasn’t appeared in a game yet.

A quick story: I left Canvas Stadium about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a little more than two hours after the game against Utah Tech ended. Hanada was still on the field going through individual drills alone. He is putting in relentless work.

The hope was for him to play against Utah Tech, but the game stayed close longer than hoped and it didn’t happen. There is no overstating how big a transition this is for him learning a whole new sport, plus the shift of moving across the world.

If (likely when) he sees the field, just appearing in an FBS game will be one of the most amazing college football stories this season. I think he will at some point.

Horton and Holker have been All-World but the guy who got my attention Saturday was Ross-Simmons! With ANY running game, does the solid 3rd WR option become the tipping point (over the edge) for opposing D’s? (@RAMpaCoop)

The more options the better. The run game will improve (RB’s get healthy and line continues to grow) but the amount of weapons is surging.

Dallin Holker opens up options in the middle that CSU didn’t have a year ago. Justus Ross-Simmons and Louis Brown have each had at least one big game. Dylan Goffney really showed out against Utah Tech.

This is what the Air Raid is. Yes, a star or two but so many weapons a defense can't handle them all. CSU is getting there.

How can they get the ground game going? Do they need to get the ground game going? (@quinnrasz)

If Kobe isn’t able to go on Saturday, do you think we’ll see over 40 passing attempts? (@alexbacani)

CSU doesn’t need to rush for 200-plus a game, but, as mentioned above, improved running would simply open up more options. I’m not of the old-school mindset that you have to go I-form and pound the ball every third-and-1, but it’s useful to have more options.

Getting the RB’s healthy is the first step. The offensive line is close to opening up big holes, they believe. It doesn’t show in stats but Bill Best told me there are a couple plays that are right there.

I think Johnson will play against Utah State, but either way I expect CSU to hit the 40-pass mark.

1. Could we see more of Damian Henderson?

2. What is it going to take for the defense to realize their own vision of superiority?

3. Can the Rams improve their run game (120 yards/game)? They did rush for over 100 in game 4 against a weak run defense. (@MikeCSURam82)

1. Maybe. Henderson was banged up Saturday but has been at practice. But if Johnson is back and Morrow gets healthy soon, I don’t see much time for Henderson. I think he’s more likely one for the future than for the now.

2. The big plays have been there. Two defensive touchdowns, Kamara’s sacks and good pressure. They just need some consistency. College football is built for offensive movement, but the Rams need to cut down on the big plays allowed. It will help that the MW has some poor offenses.

3. Discussed that in more detail above, but I do think improvement is coming.

Utah State was projected to be meh and have since proven to be meh. What can the Aggies do to stop a Ram victory in Logan? (@Flickerbock)

Top concerns going to Logan? (@daddoboddins)

Utah State is funky. The Aggies have played a pretty tough schedule and been really bad at times and pretty good at times. Looks like a dangerous offense and leaky defense.

CSU’s defense will need to improve and force mistakes. Weird stuff happens against Utah State and the last trip to Logan was the Steve Addazio field goal nightmare. CSU kicker Jordan Noyes missed last week’s game injured and it could be a close one again.

1. We play both BSU and SDSU at home this year. Can this be the first year we beat Boise State? And, how about our chances of a sweep and beating SDSU as well. They both look beatable.

2. Is this the year we get the boot back?

3. How does CSU reduce turnovers? (@MikeCSURam82)

Love the question threads!

1. This is a vulnerable Boise State team. The defense is way down and now the Broncos have a QB controversy. I’m not ready to pick the Rams to win that game until I see it, but it's becoming more possible. San Diego State is similar. The usually great D is down and the offense is still garbage. It’s a winnable home game. I’ll predict CSU beats one but not both of them.

2. Border War games are unpredictable, but this is a good Wyoming team and a late night in Laramie in November is tough. It would be a huge boost for the program, but a tough one to get.

3. You’re going to get some turnovers with a QB with just four college starts under his belt. CSU can live with them with the explosive plays BFN is making. Simple decision-making improvements will help reduce the number and that comes with experience.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State football mailbag: Mountain West contenders? Depth chart changes?