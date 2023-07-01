Colorado State football lands one of best-ranked recruits in program history in Jordan Ross

Colorado State football coach Jay Norvell and staff are quickly putting together the 2024 recruiting class and landed a top commitment from four-star receiver Jordan Ross.

The Colorado State football team has landed a verbal commitment from one of the top-rated recruits in program history.

Receiver Jordan Ross on Friday announced his intention to join the Rams, picking CSU over a bevy of Power 5 offers.

He’s labeled as a four-star recruit by most recruiting sites. His 247Sports composite score of 0.9161 is in roughly the top 10% of the 2024 class. That number ranks second all-time at CSU in the modern era of recruiting rankings (beginning around 2000).

The only player ahead of him in 247Sports’ all-time rankings is QB Justin Holland (0.9631).

Ross is a 6-foot, 175-pound receiver out of Warren High School in Downey, California.

He broke his collarbone early last season as a junior and played in only six games, recording 25 catches for 418 yards and six touchdowns in that time. He also played cornerback.

His offer list is stacked with big names. It includes Colorado, Michigan State, Auburn, Arizona, Notre Dame, Utah, Washington, Washington State and a number of other offers.

Ross committed to CSU shortly after an official visit on campus last weekend.

CSU's coaches can't publicly comment specifically about Ross (or any other recruit) until an official signing. Recruiting staffers, led by receivers coach and recruiting coordinator Chad Savage, began tweeting hints about a big commitment shortly after last weekend's recruiting visit with Ross and others concluded.

Ross is ranked as a four-star prospect by On3 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, in addition to the 247Sports composite. ESPN currently ranks him No. 171 in the ESPN300 in the 2024 class.

Recruiting tracker: See the full list of Colorado State football's 2024 commits

The commitment is verbal and can’t be made official until signing a national letter of intent, which recruits in the 2024 class can’t do until December.

CSU's newest class has been quickly gaining momentum in June, which is a primary month for on-campus recruiting visits. The Rams have landed at least a dozen known commitments in June alone.

Colorado State lands prolific rusher

Ross was the second significant commit of the day for CSU.

Running back Jalen Dupree publicly announced his commitment earlier in the day.

The 6-foot-2, 210-pound back out of Malvern High School in Arkansas ran for 2,828 yards and 41 touchdowns last season and was the state’s player of the year after leading his team to a state title.

Dupree has more than 4,400 rush yards and 62 total touchdowns in high school ahead of his senior season.

Dupree has a long offer list and chose CSU over Boston College, Kansas State, Purdue, UNLV, Air Force and others.

