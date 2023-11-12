Colorado State football holds on to escape with win over San Diego State

Phew.

It shouldn't have come down to the final minutes, but the Colorado State football team beat San Diego State 22-19 on Saturday night.

The Rams remain bowl eligible with the win as they move to 4-6 overall and 2-4 in Mountain West play.

CSU led 22-3 and seemed ready to cruise to a comfortable victory to keep their bowl hopes alive, especially considering San Diego State’s offensive struggles.

Yet the Rams can’t get out of their own way. San Diego State had cut it to 22-12 with 11:37 to go, but CSU put together a good drive. The Rams were moving the ball on the ground, killing clock and moving into scoring territory.

Then Vann Schield had the ball stripped as he leapt over a defender. It gave San Diego State a lot of life.

The Aztecs drove and on a fourth-and-2 scored on a run to make it 22-19 with 2:04 to go.

San Diego State opted against an onside kick and the Rams sealed the win on a third-down run for a first from Avery Morrow.

CSU led 15-0 at halftime. Mohamed Kamara had a sack for a safety to open the scoring before Jordan Noyes added two field goals.

A Dallin Holker 1-yard TD run on a direct snap put CSU in control. It was set up by a 41-yard trick play pass from Tory Horton to Dylan Goffney.

CSU football's junior tight end Dallin Holker is all smiles on the sideline after scoring the Rams' opening touchdown against San Diego State at Canvas Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023.

San Diego State started chipping away, but CSU freshman running back Justin Marshall’s first career touchdown run made it 22-3 halfway through the third quarter.

Marshall was CSU's star of the night. In his first college game he had 18 carries for 119 yards and a touchdown. Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was off target often and finished 17-for-30 for 202 yards. He made just enough throws.

Check back to Coloradoan.com for more on the game.

