Colorado State football at Hawaii: How to watch online with no on-air TV broadcast

Oct 22, 2022; Fort Collins, Colorado, USA; Hawaii Warriors head coach Timmy Chang waits to take the field with his team at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium.

Win and in.

The formula is simple for the Colorado State football team this week. The Rams go bowling if they go to Hawaii and win a road game.

The formula for fans to watch? A bit more complicated. It's a 9 p.m. MT kickoff and not on television.

Here's everything to know about the game, including how to watch.

What time does Colorado State football at Hawaii begin?

Date: Saturday, Nov. 25

Start time: 9 p.m. MT/6 p.m. local time in Hawaii

The game between the CSU football team and Hawaii kicks off at 9 p.m. MT Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Kick is 6 p.m. local time.

What channel is the Colorado State football game at Hawaii on?

The game is not available on linear TV and can only be watched via Spectrum Sports.

How to find Spectrum Sports

On your mobile device(s):

Download the Team1 Sports app (App Store or Google Play).

Once you open the app, navigate to the “Channels” screen (located at the bottom right of the screen).

Swipe down to “Hawaii Football,” and tap that icon.

There are no streams on desktop computers or any connected TV device (such as Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Roku, etc.). You must use the Team1 Sports App on a tablet or mobile device.

Who are the announcers for CSU vs. Hawaii football?

Play-by-play: Jordan Helle

Analyst: Rich Miano

How can you listen to the game on the radio?

The CSU broadcast is available on KUAD 99.1 FM, ESPN 1600 AM (Denver), SiriusXM channel 971/381 and the TuneIn app.

CSU's radio team will be Brian Roth (play-by-play), Ricky Brewer (analyst) and Marty Cesario (reporter).

Updates from Hawaii

Follow @Kevin_Lytle on X (formerly known as Twitter) and a live blog at Coloradoan.com/sports for updates from Hawaii throughout Saturday's game.

What's the betting line for CSU football at Hawaii?

CSU opened as a 5.5-point favorite, according to Vegas Insider.

What are the records?

CSU is 5-6 overall and 3-4 in Mountain West play. Hawaii is 4-8 overall and 2-5 in conference play. Hawaii has been eliminated from reaching bowl eligibility. CSU is bowl eligible with a win.

Who are the coaches?

CSU is led by Jay Norvell, who is in his second season as head coach of the Rams and seventh season overall as a head coach. He's 8-15 at CSU and 41-41 in his career. Hawaii is coached by Timmy Chang, a close friend and former assistant under Norvell. He's in his second year coaching his alma mater with a 7-18 record.

'One of my closest friends': Hawaii football coach Timmy Chang, CSU's Jay Norvell hold special bond

What's the weather like in Hawaii?

Saturday's high is expected to be 82 degrees. Mostly cloudy with showers developing later in the day with 40% chance of rain. Sunset of 5:48 p.m. will come shortly before kickoff.

Stadium, ticket information

The game will be at the T.C. Ching Athletics Complex on Hawaii's campus. T.C. Ching Athletics Complex has a capacity of 15,000.

What's the series history?

The teams have played 18 times, with CSU leading the all-time series 13-5. The Rams are 8-1 vs. Nevada in Fort Collins, the lone defeat coming when the Norvell-led Wolf Pack beat the Rams 52-10 in 2021 in Steve Addazio's last game at CSU.

