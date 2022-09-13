Colorado State Football: Dante Wright Enters Transfer Portal

The veteran Rams receiver didn’t see much action in Colorado State’s new Fort Air Raid offense before making his decision to exit.

A surprising departure… or not?

The Jay Norvell era at Colorado State hasn’t gotten off to a very good start, with losses to Michigan and Middle Tennessee State coming by a combined 59 points, but the new “Fort Air Raid” offense will now be moving forward without one player, wide receiver Dante Wright, that was expected by many to be a major contributor.

First reported by Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, Wright’s departure may not actually be as shocking as it would have seemed a month ago. According to Pro Football Focus, the senior pass catcher has only played a total of eight snaps in CSU’s first two contests, passed by in the starting lineup by the trio of Tory Horton, Melquan Stovall, and Ty McCullouch, all of whom have played between 109 and 121 total offensive snaps to date.

Wright leaves the program with 121 career catches, 1,674 receiving yards, 245 rushing yards, and nine total touchdowns.

