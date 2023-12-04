Colorado State Football: Dallin Holker Is MWwire’s 2023 Newcomer Of The Year

The Rams tight end broke out with a big role this year and won a close vote to be our pick as Mountain West football’s top new arrival.

Contact/Follow @MWCwire

The Rams offense was in good hands.

Mountain West Wire’s 2023 postseason honors:

All-Conference Teams | Offensive Player of the Year | Defensive Player of the Year | Special Teams Player of the Year | Freshman of the Year | Newcomer of the Year | Coach of the Year | Coordinator of the Year

Many college football teams have a knack for developing talent at certain positions. At Colorado State, that knack has coalesced around pass-catchers and it was no different in 2023 thanks to Dallin Holker, our pick as the Mountain West’s best new import.

Holker transferred to the Rams last off-season from BYU and it wasn’t hard to see why CSU provided such an alluring landing spot: Not only has the program developed the likes of Crockett Gillmore and Trey McBride over the years, head coach Jay Norvell has a track record of maximizing output from tight ends. As expected, he got busy and stayed busy, leading all FBS players at the position with 67 catches and 767 yards while scoring six touchdowns, all of which helped him become a John Mackey Award finalist in recent days.

THE HAIL MARY TO TIE IT UP!!!!! 🤯 @CSUFootball OH MY!!!!!! WHAT A THROW!! WHAT A CATCH! pic.twitter.com/X4s5P9n1DO — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 15, 2023

Also received votes: Jay’Vion Cole, CB, San Jose State; Jacory Croskey-Merritt, RB, New Mexico; Jacob De Jesus, WR, UNLV; Dylan Hopkins, QB, New Mexico; Mikey Keene, QB, Fresno State; Steven McBride, WR, Hawaii; Harrison Waylee, RB, Wyoming; Jackson Woodard, LB, UNLV

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire