Colorado State Football: Dallin Holker Named John Mackey Award Finalist

The Rams once again boast one of the nation’s top tight ends.

Contact/Follow @MattK_FS and @MWCwire

Is the Mackey bound for Fort Collins again?

The Colorado State Rams seem to have a knack for developing pass-catching talent, the latest evidence of which is Dallin Holker’s inclusion as one of three finalists for the John Mackey Award, which is given annually to college football’s top tight end.

Holker was named a finalist along with Georgia’s Brock Bowers, who won the Mackey Award in 2022, and Ohio State’s Cade Stover. In his first season with the Rams after transferring from BYU, it didn’t take long for him to make an impact; he scored a touchdown in each of the team’s first four games and ended the regular season with 64 catches and 767 receiving yards, both of which lead all FBS tight ends, as well as six touchdowns.

The highlight of Holker’s season, of course, was the famed Hail Mary that he managed to bring in to secure Colorado State’s first win ever against Boise State back in October.

The winner will be announced as part of ESPN’s Home Depot College Football Awards on Friday, December 8, with a broadcast that begins at 5:00 PM Mountain/4:00 PM Pacific.

Story originally appeared on Mountain West Wire