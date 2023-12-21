Colorado State football 2024 signing class superlatives: Mountain West rank, top players and more

The 2024 group is the top recruiting class in Colorado State football modern recruit-ranking history.

Of course, time will tell on how it stacks up as an on-field product, but this is the best, per 247Sports.

Here are some quick-hitting news and notes about the class.

Where CSU football's 2024 class ranks in Mountain West

Here is a look at where national recruiting sites have the Rams ranked. These are as of the morning of Thursday, Dec. 21. These can change as more signings come at end of this early period or in the late signing window in February.

247Sports: CSU is ranked first in the Mountain West in total score and third in average recruit rank, although the top three are separated by less than a point. CSU has the sixth-best class in the Group of 5 and No. 68 overall.

Rivals: CSU is ranked No. 73 overall and second in the Mountain West.

On3: The new site in the recruiting game has CSU all the way down at No. 90 overall and has all Mountain West teams lower than other sites do. On3 has CSU No. 3 in the Mountain West.

Jay Norvell landing recruits at new level for CSU

The recruiting rankings database for 247Sports began in 2001. Rankings really gained in popularity in the 2010s. So, "all-time" rankings aren't quite truly all-time, but we're past 20 years with them. It's a big sample size.

It's safe to say that as far as recruiting rankings go, Jay Norvell and staff are recruiting at a higher level than any CSU staff in the rankings era.

Three Rams in the 2024 class are in CSU's top-25 "all-time" list, per 247Sports. That includes receiver Jordan Ross, who is No. 2 behind only quarterback Justin Holland. Receiver Landon Bell is No. 10, and quarterback Darius Curry is No. 21 in that all-time list.

Ten of the 25 are now Norvell recruits.

The 2024 class is CSU's best-rated in the modern era, and the 2023 is now No. 2.

Jalen Dupree's wild stats

Any player good enough to earn an FBS scholarship likely has impressive stats if they play a skill position. Still, every now and then there's a stat-sheet that really catches the eye.

That belongs this year to running back Jalen Dupree, from Malvern High School in Arkansas.

Senior year: 2,370 rush yards, 34 rushing touchdowns, 9.8 yards per carry.

High school career: 6,805 rush yards, 98 total touchdowns, 8.8 yards per carry.

Multisport players

Norvell says 16 of the 19 signees are multisport athletes.

