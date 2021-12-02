Colorado State fires Steve Addazio after four wins over two seasons

Steve Addazio's tenure at Colorado State lasted two seasons.

Per Yahoo Sports' Pete Thamel, Addazio has been fired after Colorado State went 4-12 in 2020 and 2021. He was hired at CSU after he was fired at Boston College.

Can confirm ESPN report that Colorado State fired Steve Addazio after two seasons. They will pay him $3 million, as his buyout dropped from $5 million on Dec. 2. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 2, 2021

Colorado State went 3-9 in 2021 and ended the season with a 52-10 loss to Nevada. Addazio didn't even make it through that entire game. He was ejected in the second quarter of the loss to the Wolf Pack after getting two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties.

Colorado State HC Steve Addazio was ejected from the game for his second unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.



He is the second ever FBS coach to be ejected from a game for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties since the rule changed in 2016. pic.twitter.com/nIF0HlaoxT — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) November 28, 2021

Addazio’s porous Colorado State tenure dropped him below .500 as a head coach. Addazio is now 61-67 over 11 seasons as a head coach. He went 13-11 in two seasons at Temple before he was hired at Boston College in 2013. He was the head coach at Boston College for seven seasons and his teams finished at or above .500 in six of them. But Boston College never won more than seven games in any of those seasons and he was fired after the Eagles went 6-6 in 2019.

The Connecticut native was always a curious fit at Colorado State. He had never coached outside of the Eastern Time Zone at the top level of college football. Addazio started his FBS career as an assistant at Syracuse before coaching at Notre Dame, Indiana and Florida before he was hired at Temple after the 2010 season.

Addazio replaced Mike Bobo at Colorado State after the Rams had losing seasons in 2018 and 2019. Colorado State hasn’t won more than seven games in a season since 2014, the final season of Jim McElwain’s tenure. That 2014 season helped McElwain land the head coaching job at Florida, a stint that lasted less than three seasons after the Gators started 3-4 in 2017.