Colorado State at Colorado: Stream, injury report, broadcast info for Saturday
With Fox’s “Big Noon Kickoff” and ESPN’s “College GameDay” in Boulder, the 2023 Rocky Mountain Showdown has been the most talked about Week 3 game in college football. Colorado is looking for its third straight win to start the Deion Sanders era while the Colorado State Rams enter Folsom Field at 0-1.
Coach Prime’s Buffs have been electrifying in just about every aspect of the game. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and two-way star Travis Hunter are legit Heisman Trophy candidates and several others are also making headlines, including wide receiver Xavier Weaver.
If you can’t make it to Folsom Field, here’s how you can watch Colorado-Colorado State:
Here's when you should tune in to see the game:
Date: Saturday, Sept. 16
Time: 8 p.m. MT
TV Channel: ESPN
Live Stream: fuboTV (watch here)
Colorado State at Colorado injury report
Colorado
RB Alton McCaskill IV — Questionable
C Van Wells — Questionable
WR Javon Antonio — Questionable
S/LB Myles Slusher — Doubtful
LB Brendan Gant — Doubtful
S Travis Jay — Doubtful
Colorado State
QB Clay Millen — Questionable
Players to watch
Colorado
WR Xavier Weaver is coming off back-to-back 100-yard receiving games
S Shilo Sanders leads the Buffs with 15 total tackles through two games
DE Taijh Alston had 1.5 TFLs and 1.5 sacks last week against Nebraska
Colorado State
QB Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi was named Colorado State’s starter earlier this week
WR Tory Horton is largely considered as one of the Mountain West’s top receivers
DB Jack Howell put up 16 total tackles in Week 1
