Football Kickoff Week presented by 76 — Pac-12 Networks' Mike Yam and Yogi Roth preview Friday's in-state rivalry matchup between Colorado and Colorado State at Mile High Stadium in Denver. Can the Buffs get a win in Mel Tucker's debut? CU has won four straight vs. Colorado State entering Friday's matchup, set for 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT.

