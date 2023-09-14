Colorado State coach Jay Norvell appears to take shot at Deion Sanders' manners

Colorado State head football coach Jay Norvell appeared to criticize Deion Sanders Wednesday when he said on his weekly coach's show that he takes his hat and glasses off when he talks to "grown-ups" because that’s what his mother taught him.

By contrast, Sanders often wears a hat, sunglasses or both at news conferences or in interviews when appearing on camera as head coach of Colorado. That’s his style. And now his team hosts Norvell and Colorado State (0-1) in a game Saturday night in Boulder on ESPN.

Norvell’s comments came after he said his players have had to do "videos" with ESPN this week in the buildup to Saturday’s game. He said they came away from that "with a chip on their shoulder."

"They’re tired of all that stuff," Norvell said on the show. "They really are tired of it. And I sat down with ESPN today, and I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That’s what my mother taught me."

The CSU fans in the crowd at Norvell’s show in Fort Collins then clapped and laughed in support, seeming to know exactly whom Norvell was talking about even if he didn’t mention Sanders by name.

Norvell also didn't seem to care that he might be playing with fire by making these comments. After finishing 1-11 last year, the Buffaloes are 2-0 under Sanders at least partly because they said they have fed off the perception that they have been disrespected by the outside world or the opposing coach, as was the case in last week’s win over Nebraska.

"They’re not gonna like us, no matter what we say or do," Norvell said at the show, which is hosted by a local restaurant. "It doesn’t matter. OK, so let’s go up there and play. That’s just how I feel about it. I don’t mean to take over the show. I’m just tired of it. I mean, I’m tired of all that stuff. And I know everybody else is too. So let’s go play."

Colorado State is a 23 1/2-point underdog against Colorado Saturday after the Buffs beat Nebraska last week at home, 36-14. After the latter game, Sanders’ son and quarterback, Shedeur, said the game was "extremely personal" to him in light of what Nebraska coach Matt Rhule said and did before the game, which pales in comparison to the more direct shot taken at Sanders by Norvell.

Rhule had stepped on the Buffaloes’ logo at midfield before the game, offending Shedeur Sanders. But Rhule said afterward he didn’t mean any disrespect. Earlier this year, Rhule also made a general comment about his own team-building strategy but didn’t mention Sanders by name or criticize Colorado directly. Colorado took it as criticism anyway, since it seemed like he was contrasting his strategy to Colorado's

Now this.

Norvell was hired as CSU’s head coach in December 2021 and has not faced the Buffs yet in the Rocky Mountain Showdown. Colorado has won eight of the last 10 in the series and has dominated the instate rivalry with a record of 67-22-2.

