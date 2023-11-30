Colorado State basketball's Jalen Lake helped Rams beat Colorado playing with broken finger

Jalen Lake wanted to be on the floor to try and help his team with one more big game before going into surgery.

The Colorado State men’s basketball sixth man broke a finger in practice this week and will undergo surgery in the coming days, coach Niko Medved said.

But before that he was going to try and play for the Rams against Colorado.

Not only did he play, but he played very well as the No. 20/21 Rams beat rival Colorado 88-83 in front of a sold-out crowd at Moby Arena Wednesday night.

Lake scored 16 points (one shy of tying a career-high) and hit three 3-pointers.

“Tonight he wanted to tape it up and give it a go," Medved said. "I think that performance from him tonight, doing that for us and the way he played is a legendary deal, you know. It really rallied the team."

Medved said Lake will miss about 6 weeks of action, which would get him back in early-to-mid January.

"Boy, he didn’t back down an inch, did he? He came right in and was like ‘I’m playing tonight.’ Played with a lot of confidence. I thought that really, really sparked our team," Medved said.

CSU was without starting big man Patrick Cartier, who injured his back in a Thanksgiving win over top-10 Creighton. Backup big Rashaan Mbemba, who started for Cartier, also left injured late in the game.

The status of the bigs on Saturday vs. Washington is to be determined.

