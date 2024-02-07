Colorado State basketball takes down Boise State and Mountain West race is wide open

The race is on.

The Colorado State men’s basketball team picked up a key win Tuesday night, beating Boise State 75-62 in a strong all-around performance.

That, combined with a Utah State loss, means the Mountain West title race is wide open.

Back to that race in a bit, but here’s how CSU beat Boise State in front of 7,221 fans at Moby Arena.

The Rams (18-5, 6-4 Mountain West) started hot and built an early lead. It was a big reverse from the game in Boise where the Broncos (16-7, 7-3 MW) had the advantage early on on the way to a win over CSU.

The Rams led by seven at halftime and quickly built it to double-digits early in the second half.

Boise State had one big surge to cut it to six (46-40) but the Rams immediately responded with a 7-0 run of their own to maintain a solid cushion the rest of the way.

CSU never led by less than nine the rest of the way. The Rams led for 37:35 of the 40-minute game.

Here are three takeaways from the game and what Tuesday's results mean.

Offense clicking without the 3-ball

CSU scored eight of its first 10 points of the game in the paint and that set the tone for the offensive performance.

Niko Medved has said it so much it’s become a cliché of “love the paint, like the 3” but it’s also a truth of when the offense is at its best.

The Rams are a good 3-point shooting team overall but went just 4-15 from deep in this one. It didn’t matter. The offense still hummed.

CSU shot 56% from the floor and had 22 assists on 27 made field goals. The Rams scored 40 points in the paint.

It was a huge change from the 65-58 loss for CSU in Boise in early January. The Rams shot 47% and had 16 turnovers.

Isaiah Stevens had an uncharacteristic six turnovers in that game, but he changed the script Tuesday. He had one turnover paired with 16 points (5-8 shooting) and 11 assists.

"I feel like we gave up a lot of possessions at their place with turnovers," Stevens said. "We just wanted to make sure we take care of the ball, have a lot of possessions ending in shots because when we shoot them we like our chances of them going in."

Joel Scott scored 13 points (4-6 shooting) and grabbed six rebounds. CSU is now 16-2 when he scores in double figures.

The Rams did all that with star Nique Clifford scoring just seven points in an impressive show of depth.

Maybe the best news for CSU was the bench — which has struggled of late — was quite good. Rashaan Mbemba started the second half with Patrick Cartier saddled with three fouls and helped set the tone for CSU to grow and maintain the lead.

Mbemba had eight points and four rebounds. Jalen Lake scored eight, Joe Palmer had seven points and Kyan Evans was controlled at backup point guard.

“They really brought an edge to the game. They played confident, they played fast, they played sharp," Stevens said. "They played the way we know that they can night in and night out. They really kind of gave us some extra oomph."

Defensive lockdown

Boise State poured in 86 points in an eye-catching win at The Pit at New Mexico last week, led by a 35-point outburst from Max Rice.

He earned national player of the week honors as he hit seven 3-pointers in that one.

It was very clear that one of the main points on CSU’s scouting report was to not give Rice air. He did get one early 3-pointer in transition but otherwise the Rams suffocated him. He scored just 11 points on nine shots and only fired off four 3-point attempts.

"He was making 3’s from downtown Albuquerque the other night and against Air Force," CSU coach Niko Medved said. "Both him and (Chibuzo) Agbo, they’re both terrific shooters. They can get going in a hurry. Obviously, a huge part of that was winning closeouts with those guys. I thought our guys did a great job."

Fellow sharpshooter Agbo scored seven on 3-10 shooting.

Tyson Degenhart did score 25 points on 10-14 shooting but the Rams containing everyone else meant a big advantage for CSU.

Boise State was held to 41% shooting and its lowest point total in MW play so far this season.

Mountain West race is on

While CSU was beating co-MW leader Boise State, Nevada was busy taking down the other No. 1 in Utah State.

Those results mean four teams — Boise State, Utah State, San Diego State and New Mexico — are on three losses in league play. CSU, UNLV and Nevada are all one back with four losses.

CSU has split the two-game series with Boise State and beat San Diego State and New Mexico at home (the Rams still play at each on the road). CSU lost at Utah State and hosts the Aggies next week.

But next for CSU is a game at 7:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 9 against San Jose State. They're all important in this race.

"I know people don't want to hear this, but I haven't looked at the league standings. I don't really care right now. I just want to win the next one," Medved said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State basketball takes down Boise State and Mountain West race is wide open