Colorado State basketball stuns top-10 Creighton in blowout win

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Freshman Rashaan Mbemba rose up and fired an uncontested 3-pointer from the top of the key.

It splashed, and Isaiah Stevens turned to the Colorado State bench and made a "sleep" gesture.

He knew it was another knockout punch.

Stevens and the Rams were going to win.

All game long it looked like a top-10 team vs. an unranked foe, but it was unranked Colorado State that dominated start to finish in a stunning 69-48 blowout win over No. 7/8 Creighton on Thanksgiving at T-Mobile Center.

Stevens was the star with 22 points and seven assists as the Rams won the Hall of Fame Classic and move to 6-0 on the season.

CSU's defense was superb throughout, holding one of the most prolific offenses to under 50 points.

"I've been fortunate to coach a long time and I don't know that I could have asked for more effort or for more out of a group of guys than they gave us tonight," CSU coach Niko Medved said. "What a great win for our guys. I'm really proud of them."

Limited Rams shut down Creighton attack

Creighton (5-1) is one of the most electric offensive teams in the country, ranked No. 2 in offensive efficiency by KenPom.

It was always going to be a challenge for the Rams, then it became trickier early on. Starting big Patrick Cartier went down with back spasms less than 2 minutes into the game and couldn't return. One of the backup bigs, Kyle Evans, was battling illness.

None of it deterred CSU in its best defensive showing of the season. This was an example of what coach Niko Medved wanted from this rebuilt roster.

The Rams are long, athletic, deep and versatile in how they can not only score, but defend.

"Our defense was just phenomenal," Medved said. "Transition, we were closing out, we were playing physical."

Creighton was held to 28% shooting for the game, including 21% (6-29) from 3-point territory. Sure, the Bluejays missed some shots they would expect to make, but the Rams were constant pests.

"Really took us out of our rhythm," Creighton coach Greg McDermott said. "As the game progressed, they got a little more physical, took away some of the stuff we were trying to do."

The Rams won the rebounding battle 43-34 over the taller Creighton squad, and seven players had four rebounds or more, led by nine from Joel Scott.

Nov 23, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; against the Colorado State Rams hold up the championship trophy after the game against the Creighton Bluejays at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Isaiah Stevens the show-stealer

McDermott said what everyone who watched the game thought.

"In the second half, I thought Isaiah Stevens really took over the game and showed why he's one of the best point guards in college basketball," McDermott said.

Stevens once again showed why he's not only one of the best players in program history, but one of the best players in the country.

His 22 points, seven assists and six rebounds tell enough of a tale, but how and when he delivered was huge. Sixteen of his points came in the second half.

As Creighton once again attempted a surge, he hit a 3-pointer and screamed in celebration toward the CSU crowd to maintain significant advantage. He hit multiple shots following Creighton makes to quell any momentum.

"If there's a better guard in the country, I want to see him," Medved said.

Depth again shines

CSU's depth continues to shine.

Freshman backup big man Mbemba entered the game averaging 9 minutes a game and he played just shy of 20. He scored a career-high 13 points and grabbed four rebounds and constantly hassled Creighton big Ryan Kalkbrenner, who scored just 12 points.

Kansas City native Kyan Evans played nearly 17 minutes and also made several key plays. Jalen Lake hit a huge 3-pointer to blow the game open.

Nique Clifford completely shackled Trey Alexander from the start, setting the defensive tone.

Everyone contributed.

One of the biggest wins in Colorado State history

No, it’s not a postseason game, but this is one of the biggest victories in program history.

CSU entered Thursday 4-40 all-time against top-10 opponents and had lost 22 in a row.

The Rams last won a top-10 game Jan. 19, 1984, at home against No. 5 UTEP. That’s the highest-ranked opponent CSU has ever beat.

CSU was 1-14 in its last 15 games vs. top-25 opponents.

No matter the ranking or venue, this is without a doubt one of the biggest wins in CSU men’s basketball history.

Follow sports reporter Kevin Lytle on Twitter and Instagram @Kevin_Lytle.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Creighton basketball stunned in blowout loss to Colorado State