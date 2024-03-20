Colorado State basketball smothers Virginia in March Madness, advances in NCAA Tournament

DAYTON, Ohio — Statement performance.

The NCAA Tournament selection committee said Colorado State was barely deserving of a bid, placing the Rams in the First Four as the very last at-large team placed in the field.

Colorado State responded Tuesday night with an emphatic performance.

The Rams walloped Virginia 67-42 in a battle of No. 10 seeds in the First Four game. CSU now advances to the full first round to play No. 7 Texas on Thursday, March 21.

"We're not a play-in," CSU fans chanted at the end of the game.

Here are three takeaways from the game.

Virginia basketball offense smothered

The numbers were staggering.

Virginia (23-11) went the final 9:20 of the first half scoreless. The Rams (25-10) then held them scoreless for the first 3:23 of the second half to make it well over 12 minutes of game action (and more than 50 minutes of real time) without scoring.

Virginia missed a stunning 18 consecutive shots from the field in that time.

CSU’s lead was “just” 13 despite that putrid offense but the Rams went on an 8-0 run to start the second half and that effectively sealed it.

The lead ballooned to 27 points in the second half and Virginia fans left the building very early.

The Cavaliers never threatened to win this game, shooting 14-56 (25%) from the field.

Transfers lead Colorado State

The Rams knew they had star point guard Isaiah Stevens back. They knew they needed an interior and wing presence to help lift him.

Enter Joel Scott and Nique Clifford. Scott was the Division II Player of the Year last season at Black Hills State. Clifford was an underutilized player at rival Colorado.

They’ve fit perfectly and exactly why they came to CSU was on full display Tuesday.

Scott had 23 points and 11 rebounds. Clifford posted 17 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Mar 19, 2024; Dayton, OH, USA; Colorado State Rams guard Nique Clifford (10) controls a rebound in the first half against the Virginia Cavaliers at UD Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Colorado State wins first NCAA Tournament game since 2013

CSU has won just four NCAA Tournament games in program history.

Well, now it’s five.

The Rams hadn’t won in the Big Dance since beating Missouri in the first round in 2013.

It’s the first win for Niko Medved as a head coach in the NCAA Tournament (he was an assistant at CSU for that 2013 team).

The Rams were able to get every player (except redshirting Cam Lowe) onto the floor at the end of this blowout.

Now CSU has to try and do it again.

The Rams fly out late Tuesday night to Charlotte to prepare for a first round game against No. 7 Texas at 4:50 p.m. MT/6:50 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 21.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State basketball: Rams stifle Virginia in First Four win