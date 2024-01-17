Colorado State basketball with last-minute comeback, overtime win to escape Air Force

They left it late but finished the job.

For about 38 minutes it was ugly basketball at Moby Arena from the Colorado State men’s hoops team.

The Rams flirted with an awful home loss to Air Force, but pulled out a wild comeback in the final seconds and dominated overtime for a 78-69 win.

It was far from pretty and there will be plenty of improvement needed moving forward, but CSU couldn’t afford to lose and the Rams didn’t.

That is the most important result.

“Coach kept saying ‘it’s not art, it’s basketball,’” CSU’s Joel Scott said. “It isn’t always going to be pretty, but we came out with the dub. Now we’re going to learn from the mistakes we made and move on to the next.”

Here’s how it happened and what it means.

The overtime dominance

We’ll start with the finish. The 5 minutes of overtime looked like what most thought the full game would be like.

CSU (14-3, 2-2 Mountain West) came in as a 15.5-point favorite and it didn’t play near that in the first 40 minutes, but the Rams dominated the extra frame.

Josiah Strong hit a 3-pointer to start and it seemed allow CSU to exhale.

“When he made that big three to finally put us up three it almost just felt like a sense of mojo coming back,” CSU coach Niko Medved said.

The Rams scored the first five points of overtime. Air Force (7-9, 0-4 MW) looked weary with three players in Ethan Taylor, Beau Becker and Kellan Boylan all playing more than 40 minutes. Taylor played all 45 minutes.

CSU scored 11 of the first 11 points of OT and won the period 14-5. The Rams shot 5-6 and forced three turnovers in the extra period.

“In that last five minutes we found our toughness, we started to find our groove offensively a little bit. We just kept playing,” Scott said.

Colorado State University's Taviontae Jackson (2) celebrates with fans after their game against Air Force at Moby Arena on Tuesday Jan. 16. CSU won 78-69 in overtime.

Wild comeback to force overtime

That it went to overtime was remarkable.

Air Force led by as many as 12 points in the first half. CSU slowly chipped away and briefly took a lead in the second half.

A 7-0 run put CSU up 51-50 but a four-point possession on the next trip (a flagrant and then shooting foul) put Air Force back in front.

The Falcons led by a couple possessions nearly until the end.

Air Force kept hitting free throws and the Rams were down four when Nique Clifford was fouled with 20 seconds left.

He hit both to make it a two-point game, the Rams forced a near 10-second violation and Air Force turned the ball over in the hurry to try and get to half court. Isaiah Stevens grabbed the wild pass and threw it ahead to Clifford for a tying (64-64) dunk with 6 seconds left.

Air Force had two decent looks at the buzzer, but they missed and it went to overtime.

“We did a good job in the press late,” said Medved and the press did lead to the comeback. CSU had other chances late where it turned Air Force over but responded with a turnover itself.

Struggle was a concern

The win is the most important thing, but it is concerning that CSU struggled for much of the night at home against one of the MW’s bottom feeders.

Most concerning is CSU’s offense has struggled for much of the last three games.

In this one it was actually the paint where CSU’s concern came from. Patrick Cartier is one of the most efficient scorers in college basketball but just had four shots and two inside.

“Probably the biggest thing I was disappointed in offensively for us is we didn’t find a way to get the ball into the post,” Medved said. “I thought we were really poor that way.”

Stevens finished with 12 points and nine assists without a turnover, but he felt a bit off, too. He shot just 4-12 and didn’t dominate the flow as often as he sometimes does. It’s a marker of how good he is that those numbers felt like an off night, but the offense didn’t flow against the funky matchup zone Air Force plays.

It’s a non-traditional matchup after a week off, but CSU will need to be better to start stacking wins.

The Rams were also outrebounded 37-34 against a relatively small Air Force. The Falcons had huge nights from their three main players, with Petraitis scoring 22 and Taylor and Becker going for 18 each. The rest of the team only scored 11 points.

CSU needs better flow and inside physicality from the start on Friday (8:30 p.m., Jan. 19 at Moby Arena) against a UNLV team coming off a big win at Boise State.

The good news

Now for the positive side.

Most important: A win.

“You’re going to be in close games all year. That’s just what it is. Look at our league right now. Every game is really, really difficult and wins are just precious,” Medved said. “We found a way tonight. Hopefully we get back in a little bit of game rhythm and get some confidence that we found a way to get this done.”

The dominant overtime means the metrics won’t even take a big hit.

Other bits of good news:

Joel Scott looked back to a strong, confident inside force. He only had three official shots (making two) but that was because he was frequently fouled going up. Scott shot 8-10 from the line and finished with 13 points and seven rebounds.

Joe Palmer had a big confidence game, too. He hit three 3-pointers, scored 11 points, grabbed five rebounds, two steals and had a huge block. “I thought Joe Palmer changed the game for us tonight. We really had nothing going and just brought a ton of energy,” Medved said.

Josiah Strong is finding his flow in return from injury. Defense is his most important goal for the team and he was solid there, but he also hit two 3-pointers.

Nique Clifford scored a wildly acrobatic layup and his dunk with 6 seconds left send the game to OT. He finished with a team-high 17 points. He had a couple poor turnovers, but also many key plays that few others can make.

Colorado State University's Joe Palmer (20) celebrates during their game against Air Force at Moby Arena on Tuesday Jan. 16. CSU won 78-69 in overtime.

