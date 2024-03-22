Colorado State basketball goes cold in NCAA Tournament loss to Texas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A nightmare first half.

That's what the Colorado State men's basketball team and its fans will be left to rue: An awful first 20 minutes of Thursday's first-round NCAA Tournament game against Texas at Spectrum Arena.

No. 7 Texas held off the second-half push by No. 7 CSU as the Longhorns won 56-44 to advance to the second round.

Here are takeaways from the game.

Offense failed Colorado State

The defensive performance was enough.

Just 27 points in the first half for Texas and time after time the Rams made a stop in the second half to keep a chance at a run alive.

CSU simply never did enough on offense. In the push in the second half, the Rams cut it to seven multiple times and had possessions to get it closer but missed too many shots.

The Rams made it a six-point game (44-38) inside the final 5 minutes, but Texas responded immediately with an And-1 on each of the next two possessions. An 8-0 Longhorn run after that sealed the win for Texas.

There were open 3’s missed and far too many shots in the paint that didn’t go in.

CSU ended up shooting 17-58 (29%) overall and 6-24 (25%) from 3-point territory. CSU turned the ball over 19 times and lost the points off turnovers battle 17-0.

"Turnovers is something you can control a little more, just being strong with the ball and working for your catches and all that stuff," CSU's Joel Scott said. "I think that's the part that really kind of eats at you a little bit more."

First half doomed Colorado State

CSU led 8-2 with an early 8-0 run in the first half.

Then everything went wrong. The offense had a stretch of nearly 7 minutes scoreless and the 3-pointer that broke that streak was the last scoring of the half.

Texas went on an extended 25-3 run to end the half. CSU shot 5-27 (18.5%) in the first half and star Isaiah Stevens was 0-8.

"It was hard to get into a good rhythm," Stevens said. "We came out early in the first four minutes, but when everybody kind of started to settle in, we kind of got pushed out from our typical spots on the offensive end, and we just can't allow that to happen."

Stevens hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of the second half and the offense improved some after the break but was never excellent. He ended up scoring 10 second-half points.

The huge hole built in the first half proved too much for CSU to overcome.

The Rams chipped and chipped but never had the final push to get in the game.

Even an “OK” offensive first half could have led to a winnable finish.

CSU, playing its fifth game in nine days in three different cities, looked fatigued following Tuesday's First Four win over Dayton.

Scott finished with 10 points as the only player to join Stevens in double figures.

The defense was good enough for CSU. Texas shot 40% and just 1-14 from 3-point range. Dylan Disu (5-18) and Max Abmas (5-15) led the Longhorns with 12 points each, but in an inefficient manner.

Colorado State season ends

And thus concludes an odd, up-and-down season with some frustrating moments but also highlights.

The Rams rode high early with huge nonconference wins, including a blowout of Creighton. CSU rose into the top 15 of the rankings.

There were big wins in conference play at home, too. But CSU struggled on the road and never picked up the key away victories to contend for a conference title.

CSU's offense mysteriously went cold from conference play on. The streaky shooting led to some bad offensive nights, such as Thursday.

Ultimately, winning just the fifth NCAA Tournament game in program history vs. Virginia was a top highlight.

"When you look back on it, this is a historic season. We got to our highest -- tell me if I'm wrong, we got to our highest ranking in school history. We spent as much time as we ever have in the top 25 poll. We sold out the arena again multiple times. We got to the NCAA Tournament, and we won when we got here. If you look at the history of Colorado State basketball, that doesn't happen a whole lot," CSU coach Niko Medved said.

"They don't want to hear that right now. They wanted to win. They wanted to play better here today, but this was an unbelievable season."

The Rams made their 12th NCAA Tournament appearance in program history and second in the last three seasons.

Colorado State appeared fatigued

CSU looked like a team with nothing left in the gas.

It’s possible the legs were completely gone after the Rams held a tough travel schedule over the last 10 days.

This performance explains in a way part of why CSU was upset with a First Four game in Dayton.

Here’s the CSU’s recent schedule:

Tuesday, March 12: Travel to Las Vegas for Mountain West tournament

Wednesday, March 13: Beat San Jose State 72-62 in first round of MW tournament

Thursday, March 14: Beat Nevada 85-78 in quarterfinals of MW tournament

Friday, March 15: Lose to New Mexico 74-61 in MW semis

Saturday, March 16: In Las Vegas, unable to move flight up from late departure after playing Friday’s late semifinal

Early morning Sunday, March 17: Arrive in Colorado, getting back home around 2 a.m.

Sunday, March 17: Selection Sunday. Find out First Four matchup after 5 p.m.

Monday, March 18: Leave for Dayton around 10 a.m., land, drive to hotel and then to practice at Dayton Arena

Tuesday, March 19: Beat Virginia 67-42 in First Four matchup, late-night flight out of Dayton

Early Wednesday, March 20: Land in Charlotte around 3 a.m.

Wednesday, March 20: Practice in Charlotte

Thursday, March 21: Fifth game in nine days. Lose to Texas

That schedule is not an excuse for CSU’s loss nor will the Rams feel they played well, but it’s also naïve to think the mental and physical toll didn’t impact CSU.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: Colorado State basketball goes cold in NCAA Tournament loss to Texas