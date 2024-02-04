Colorado State basketball breaks through road wall and wins at Fresno State

If you didn’t know the back story to the recent road woes, Saturday night would have looked like business as usual.

A Colorado State men’s basketball team seemingly headed for the NCAA Tournament should beat a sub-.500 Fresno State, even on the road where everything is tougher (especially this year in college basketball).

That would ignore the baggage of recent history for the Rams, though. CSU had lost four games in a row on the road — all in Mountain West play — and the last was a shocking meltdown at Wyoming.

All that made Saturday’s game at Fresno State an interesting challenge.

In the end, it wasn’t all that interesting a game and that’s just how CSU wanted it.

The Rams beat Fresno State 73-61 to pick up their first road win in league play and third overall this season.

CSU (17-5, 5-4 MW) didn't completely blow Fresno State (9-13, 2-7 MW) out, but the Rams were also in control for most of the game.

A six-point halftime lead quickly grew to 15 (45-30). Fresno State rode the hot shooting of Donovan Yap, who scored 20 (he averages 8.9 per game) but the Bulldogs were never closer than seven points in the second half after CSU's early run.

CSU has now won 11 consecutive games vs. Fresno State.

How it happened

Fresno State plays slow, methodical offense and plans to win games with suffocating defense.

The chance to ruin that plan is by forcing turnovers and getting in transition and CSU did just that.

The Rams won the turnover battle 12-5 and turned those Fresno State turnovers into 16 points.

In a slow-paced game, that’s a big swing. Fresno State threw a bunch of different defenses at the Rams but CSU protected the ball and controlled the game (CSU led for 36:16 of the 40 minutes).

Overall, CSU simply out-manned Fresno State. Reserve Yap surged for 20 points on 7-10 shooting for the Bulldogs but few others contributed. Isaiah Hill scored 11 but it took him 11 shots to do so.

CSU, on the other hand, had all five starters score in double figures, led by 14 each from bigs Joel Scott and Patrick Cartier.

Joel Scott surging

Scott, the Division II Player of the Year ago, is finding his rhythm. He was good early in the season and then slumped a bit midseason but is starting to thrive once again.

The 6-foot-7 big man had 14 points on 6-8 shooting, including two 3-pointers. He also grabbed six rebounds and dished a season-high six assists.

"I thought Joel Scott was awesome," CSU coach Niko Medved said on the postgame radio show. "We went in and established him early and he was attacking the rim. He had six assists tonight."

CSU is now 15-2 when Scott scores in double figures.

He has scored 15, 15 and 14 his last three games and shot 64% from the field in those.

Scott shot 40% from 3-point range last season at Black Hills State and has now hit four in his last two games.

Big response after Wyoming letdown sets up homestand

A week ago the Rams suffered one of the toughest losses imaginable as they blew an 11-point lead with just over a minute left in a loss at Wyoming.

It could have been a big setback.

Instead, the Rams responded in a big way. After a mind-cleansing kickball game CSU found its footing.

The Rams toppled San Diego State at home Tuesday and then finally grabbed the road win at Fresno State.

It sets up a key week, with co-Mountain West leader coming to Moby Arena at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 6.

