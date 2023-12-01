Colorado starting LT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan hitting the transfer portal

Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan, one of the few remaining players from Colorado football’s 2022 roster, announced Friday he’ll be entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Known as “Tank,” the 6-foot-10, 310-pound left tackle redshirted with the Buffs in 2020 before receiving his first college snaps the following year. Christian-Lichtenhan then started eight games in 2022 and 11 this past season.

Following Colorado’s Week 2 win over Nebraska, he was named the Pac-12 Offensive Lineman of the Week.

According to his announcement on X (formerly known as Twitter), Christian-Lichtenhan plans on remaining at CU for the upcoming spring semester before graduating in May.

He enters the portal with one year of college eligibility remaining.

Thank you buff nation pic.twitter.com/ZheMFbjwVY — Gerad Lichtenhan (@GeradLichtenhan) December 1, 2023

Other Buffs who plan on entering the transfer portal when it opens Monday include linebacker Marvin Ham II and tight end Caleb Fauria.

Contact/Follow us @BuffaloesWire on X (Twitter), and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Colorado news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire