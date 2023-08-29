What Colorado’s starting lineup could look like against TCU

While we won’t know exactly what Colorado’s Week 1 starting lineup will look like until soon before kickoff, it’s at least becoming easier to predict. Still, some position groups have more question marks than others with the Buffs’ season opener against the TCU Horned Frogs set for Saturday.

But after an offseason of massive change in Boulder, we’ll soon learn which players have earned the role of starter as head coach Deion Sanders’ Buffs roll into Amon G. Carter Stadium with plenty to prove.

Here’s how I see Colorado’s starting lineup looking on both sides of the ball in the Buffs’ first game of the 2023 season:

QB — Shedeur Sanders

There’s no question that Sanders will be under center for the Buffs when they take their first offensive snap on Saturday. He’s set for a big junior season in Boulder.

RB — Alton McCaskill IV

Now healthy, McCaskill should be Colorado’s lead back, although Dylan Edwards, Kavosiey Smoke and Anthony Hankerson are close behind.

WR1 — Travis Hunter

We’ll find out soon how exactly Hunter will be utilized on offense but for now, I have him starting at wide receiver.

WR2 — Jimmy Horn Jr.

The speedy Horn figures to be more of a slot receiver for CU.

WR3 — Javon Antonio

He also called Javon Antonio mini T.O.

With an impressive stature, Antonio has done nothing but turn heads in his first fall camp. The former JUCO wideout brings a definite level of physicality to the Buffs’ offense.

TE — Michael Harrison

Could Michael Harrison be a surprise star for the CU Buffs? Story by @Zach_Segars: https://t.co/q7dJNmF6VM pic.twitter.com/Q5o7WtFLDD — Mile High Sports (@MileHighSports) July 12, 2023

If the Buffs aren’t in a four-wideout set to start, which would likely include Xavier Weaver, then walk-on Michael Harrison will get the first snap at TE.

LT — Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

“Tank” has been rolling with the first-team offense throughout fall camp appears to be a lock at left tackle.

LG — Jack Wilty

Buffs that had a great 1st week of Spring Ball according to Colorado 247 writer William Gardner: Jack Wilty

🔘 WR Jimmy Horn Jr @Tooswiftj5

🔘 OL Tyler Brown @t_brown56

🔘 OL Savion Washington @SavionWash

🔘OL Jack Wilty @WiltyJack

🔘 DL Jordan… — Sidelines – Colorado 🦬 (@SSN_Colorado) March 30, 2023

Wilty was an all-conference OL at Iowa Central Community College last season.

C — Van Wells

Wells is one of the proud few who remain in Boulder from last season and are currently projected to start in 2023.

RG — Landon Bebee

With the loss of Tyler Brown, Bebee should have an easier chance to start at one of the guard spots.

RT — Savion Washington

Savion Washington on why he picked CU out of the portal: "The transition is the easiest it could have been. With OB I know everything he wants, I know what Coach Lewis and Coach Prime want."

The 6-foot-8, 320-pound Washington played under Bill O’Boyle and Sean Lewis at Kent State.

CB — Travis Hunter

Not many quarterbacks will likely be throwing toward Hunter’s side of the field this season.

CB — Omarion Cooper

With five-star freshman Cormani McClain still adjusting to the college level, Florida State transfer Omarion Cooper should start for the Buffs at least early on.

S — Trevor Woods

Personally, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Trevor Woods, who had 84 tackles last season, land a spot on an all-conference team.

S — Shilo Sanders

After two seasons at Jackson State, Shilo Sanders followed his father and brother to Boulder. He has exuded confidence in himself and in the Buffs throughout fall camp.

DL — Shane Cokes

Cokes, a Dartmouth transfer, has stepped up as a leader on the Buffs’ new-look D-line.

DL — Leonard Payne Jr.

Payne racked up 5.5 TFLs and two sacks last season at Fresno State.

DL — Derrick McLendon II

Another in a handful of Florida State transfers to join the Buffs, McLendon comes to Boulder with 38 games of college experience. That is valuable, to say the least.

DE — Taijh Alston

Alston will use his final year of college eligibility at Colorado. Last week, Savion Washington specifically mentioned Alston as a defensive lineman who has impressed him.

EDGE — Jordan Domineck

Domineck told our Tony Cosolo earlier this month that his goal is to record at least 15 sacks this season.

LB — Demouy Kennedy

Kennedy and new Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly worked together over the past few years while at Alabama.

LB — Marvin Ham II

Ham, a holdover from last season, worked his way up to Colorado’s top MIKE LB spot this camp.

PK — Jace Feely

Feely transferred in from Arizona State and has been knocking in field goals from over 60 yards out this month at camp.

Jackson State transfer Alejandro Mata is also in the mix here.

P — Mark Vassett

Vassett was named to the prestigious Ray Guy Award watch list earlier this month and is the clear frontrunner at punter.

