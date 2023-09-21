What Colorado’s starting lineup could look like against Oregon without Travis Hunter

Colorado will be without one of its top offensive and defensive talents for at least the next three weeks after two-way star Travis Hunter suffered a lacerated liver against Colorado State. While no other player in college football compares to Hunter and what he brings to the table, the Buffs do have depth that’s ready to step up against Oregon.

But as safety Shilo Sanders said earlier this week, losing Hunter is like losing two players, which certainly stings heading into Colorado’s most challenging game of the young season.

Here’s how I project head coach Deion Sanders’ starting lineup to look in the Buffs’ Pac-12 opener at Oregon:

QB Shedeur Sanders

Surprise! Heisman favorite Shedeur Sanders will be under center for the Buffs in Week 4. He’ll have to come up big once again for Colorado to upset the Ducks.

RB Dylan Edwards OR Alton McCaskill IV

I’ll go out on a limb here and suggest that Deion Sanders may consider starting Alton McCaskill IV in his first game back from injury. Coach Prime said that McCaskill shed his no-contact practice jersey and the Buffs are certainly looking for a spark in the run game. If not, Edwards will likely get the start.

WR1 Xavier Weaver

Xavier Weaver has been one of Shedeur Sanders’ favorite targets all season and he’ll be asked to do even more with Hunter out.

WR2 Jimmy Horn Jr.

Jimmy Horn Jr. had an up-and-down game against Colorado State, but he capped it off with a 45-yard touchdown.

WR3 Tar'Varish Dawson

Tar’Varish Dawson started last week and he’s in a prime position to start again at Oregon.

TE Michael Harrison

The world got to know Michael Harrison last week as the walk-on tight end hauled in two overtime touchdowns.

LT Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan

“Tank” has been one of Colorado’s most consistent offensive linemen this season.

LG Jack Bailey

Jack Bailey has played close to every offensive snap this season for the Buffs, per Pro Football Focus.

C Hank Zilinskas OR Van Wells

If Van Wells is healthy, he’ll get the start. If not, freshman Hank Zilinskas will start his second consecutive game. Coach Prime did not give an update on Wells during his weekly press conference on Tuesday.

RG Landon Bebee

The former Missouri State standout should start at right guard once again. Jack Wilty is also a candidate to start.

RT Savion Washington

Like Jack Bailey, Savion Washington has played in nearly every offensive snap.

CB1 Omarion Cooper

Omarion Cooper now becomes Colorado’s top cornerback with Hunter out. The Florida State transfer will likely be matched up with Troy Franklin.

CB2 Kyndrich Breedlove

Kyndrich Breedlove came in for the injured Hunter last week and he’s now the favorite to start. Depending on their health, Carter Stoutmire and Travis Jay should also see playing time.

S Shilo Sanders

Shilo Sanders was named the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Week for his efforts against CSU.

S Trevor Woods

Trevor Woods ended CSU’s hopes last week with an interception in the second overtime period.

LB Marvin Ham II

Marvin Ham, another holdover from last season, had a sack and a TFL last week.

LB Juwan Mitchell

After joining the Buffs in the middle of preseason camp, Juwan Mitchell has come on strong the past two games.

DE Taijh Alston

Taijh Alston went off against Nebraska and has firmly cemented himself as a starter.

EDGE Jordan Domineck

Like Alton, Jordan Domineck has been a big play machine for Colorado early this season.

DT Leonard Payne Jr.

Leonard Payne Jr. has gotten off to a somewhat slow start this season, but he should remain in Colorado’s starting lineup.

DT Shane Cokes

Colorado's Leaders and Dawgs: Shane Cokes, Travis Hunter, Jace Feely, and Shedeur Sanders — Jimmie Searfoss (@JimmieSearfoss) September 9, 2023

Shane Cokes enters Week 4 with three total tackles on the season, although his leadership skills can’t be overstated.

DL Khairi Manns

Khairi Manns surprised everyone when he was named Colorado’s opening day starter against TCU.

PK Jace Feely OR Alejandro Mata

After Jace Feely shanked an early field goal against CSU, Alejandro Mata came in and nailed a 20-yarder and a 41-yarder. It’ll be interesting to see if Mata maintains his field goal kicking duties this week.

P Mark Vassett

Mark Vassett booted three punts over 50 yards last week.

