Colorado star Travis Hunter responds to Dan Lanning’s comments about Buffs

It was several weeks ago that Oregon Ducks head coach Dan Lanning stirred up some competitive fire with the Colorado Buffaloes by making some controversial comments at Oregon’s media day.

“I’m trying to remember what they won to effect this conference when they were part of it,” Lanning said when asked about Colorado’s exit for the Big 12. “I don’t remember.”

To give a great perspective on how long ago that was, it was before the Ducks announced that they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten. A lot has happened since then. Despite that, the comments from Oregon’s head coach are still creating a bit of news.

Earlier this week, Colorado star dual-athlete Travis Hunter, a former 5-star recruit who was the No. 1 CB in the 2022 class, and also plays WR, responded to the comments during a live stream.

Travis hunter on Dan Lannings comment ab CO 👀 pic.twitter.com/7gOxasLTWy — 🦆 (@cookinquack) August 29, 2023

“What coach Dan Lanning is saying… that’s a very good guy. He recruited me at Georgia when he was there, so I like him,” Hunter said in the video. “Like he said, we didn’t win anything, so right now we’re the underdogs. And we’ve got to take over no matter what they say. We’ve just got to go out there and make them eat their words. He’s not saying anything bad, he’s just saying that we didn’t win anything, and it’s like, yea we know that we didn’t win anything. But we comin’.”

For a young kid to have that measured of a response is impressive. After Hunter shocked the college football world and committed to Deion Sanders and Jacksonville State back in 2022 as the No. 1 rated player in the class, he spent his first year with the Tigers. Now he has a chance to prove himself at the Power 5 level with Colorado.

While the Buffaloes may not have won much in the past, that is of little importance to Hunter and his teammates, who want to control only what they can control. They will be looking for as much success as possible going forward into the 2023 season.

And you can guarantee that they will be pumped up to play Oregon in Week 4 on September 23.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire