Colorado star lands spot on Pro Football Focus’ early All-American team

Heading into his second and likely final season with the Colorado Buffaloes, two-way star Travis Hunter remains arguably the most gifted player in college football. Just check out his highlight reel if you aren’t convinced.

The durable cornerback/wide receiver was a consensus first-team All-American last year and now appears primed for an even more impressive 2024 campaign.

As expected, Pro Football Focus recently named Hunter to its way-too-early All-American team. Hunter, considered a “flex” player, was Colorado’s only representative on the preseason list.

Here’s what PFF writer Mitch Kaiser wrote on Hunter:

It would be almost impossible for any other player to fill this role better than the Shohei Ohtani of college football. Hunter played 1,074 snaps last season (622 on defense, 452 on offense and 30 on special teams). Not only does he play both sides of the ball, but he is very good at both, earning 70.0-plus PFF grades in almost every category.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon and Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan were the only other Big 12 players mentioned on PFF’s early All-American team.

